10 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 58 new infections

Kaieteur News – Although no COVID-19 fatality was reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday, there are 10 patients receiving treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to its daily COVID-19 update, the Ministry recorded 58 new infections in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,856.

The COVID-19 dashboard shows that a total of 40 individuals are in institutional isolation, 713 are in home isolation and 10 are in institutional quarantine. To date, at total of 60,877 individuals have recovered.

