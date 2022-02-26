10 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 58 new infections

Latest update February 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Although no COVID-19 fatality was reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday, there are 10 patients receiving treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
According to its daily COVID-19 update, the Ministry recorded 58 new infections in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,856.
The COVID-19 dashboard shows that a total of 40 individuals are in institutional isolation, 713 are in home isolation and 10 are in institutional quarantine. To date, at total of 60,877 individuals have recovered.
Feb 26, 20222022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship… Kaieteur News – The Guyana Women’s U-20 National Team takes on Honduras in its first game of the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship...
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I don’t have a smart phone. I don’t have a Meta page. I don’t participate in social media. I... more
Kaieteur News – In 1990, there was an agreement between the USSR and the United States that NATO would not expand eastwards... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There has been a troubling development in relations between the U.S. and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]