Latest update February 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

10 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 58 new infections

Feb 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Although no COVID-19 fatality was reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday, there are 10 patients receiving treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
According to its daily COVID-19 update, the Ministry recorded 58 new infections in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,856.
The COVID-19 dashboard shows that a total of 40 individuals are in institutional isolation, 713 are in home isolation and 10 are in institutional quarantine. To date, at total of 60,877 individuals have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Lady Jags hunt Honduras in today’s curtain raiser – Matches to be live streamed

Lady Jags hunt Honduras in today’s curtain raiser – Matches...

Feb 26, 2022

2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship… Kaieteur News – The Guyana Women’s U-20 National Team takes on Honduras in its first game of the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship...
Read More
GFF congratulates Curtez Kellman on US Pro contract

GFF congratulates Curtez Kellman on US Pro...

Feb 26, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Adams

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Adams

Feb 26, 2022

‘More cricket needed for players to improve’ says Trevon Griffith

‘More cricket needed for players to improve’...

Feb 26, 2022

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return of boxing

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return...

Feb 25, 2022

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Feb 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]