Youth dies after car crashes into DDL fence

Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM
Feb 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man lost his life early Thursday morning after his car crashed into the fence of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) along the East Bank Demerara Public Road.
Dead is Prakash Salvador, popularly known as ‘Bolo’ of 1316 Section C Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara. According to police, Salvador was allegedly speeding along the road when he lost control of his motorcar and collided with the DDL fence. As a result, he suffered injuries to his body, which eventually led to his death. Prakash was taken out of the vehicle by citizens around the area and transported to the Diamond Diagnostics Centre where he died while receiving treatment. The body was then taken to the Carmen’s Funeral Home.
A friend of Salvador told Kaieteur News that he was a very jovial and outspoken individual.
Feb 25, 2022Kaieteur News – Down on the canvas since the advent of COVID-19, amateur boxing is set to make a return this weekend, when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosts its Pepsi-sponsored Mike...
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I was a teenager during the age of the hippies. One of the pop songs that challenged the domination... more
Kaieteur News – When it comes to its energy projects, the government continues to sing the same tune repeatedly in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There has been a troubling development in relations between the U.S. and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]