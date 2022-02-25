Youth dies after car crashes into DDL fence

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man lost his life early Thursday morning after his car crashed into the fence of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) along the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Dead is Prakash Salvador, popularly known as ‘Bolo’ of 1316 Section C Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara. According to police, Salvador was allegedly speeding along the road when he lost control of his motorcar and collided with the DDL fence. As a result, he suffered injuries to his body, which eventually led to his death. Prakash was taken out of the vehicle by citizens around the area and transported to the Diamond Diagnostics Centre where he died while receiving treatment. The body was then taken to the Carmen’s Funeral Home.

A friend of Salvador told Kaieteur News that he was a very jovial and outspoken individual.