Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Youth dies after car crashes into DDL fence

Feb 25, 2022 News

Dead, Prakash Salvador

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man lost his life early Thursday morning after his car crashed into the fence of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) along the East Bank Demerara Public Road.
Dead is Prakash Salvador, popularly known as ‘Bolo’ of 1316 Section C Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara. According to police, Salvador was allegedly speeding along the road when he lost control of his motorcar and collided with the DDL fence. As a result, he suffered injuries to his body, which eventually led to his death. Prakash was taken out of the vehicle by citizens around the area and transported to the Diamond Diagnostics Centre where he died while receiving treatment. The body was then taken to the Carmen’s Funeral Home.
A friend of Salvador told Kaieteur News that he was a very jovial and outspoken individual.

The state of Salvador’s car at the scene of the accident

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return of boxing

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return of boxing

Feb 25, 2022

Kaieteur News – Down on the canvas since the advent of COVID-19, amateur boxing is set to make a return this weekend, when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosts its Pepsi-sponsored Mike...
Read More
“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Feb 25, 2022

Match Ticket emerge champions at ECC dominoes

Match Ticket emerge champions at ECC dominoes

Feb 25, 2022

Lady Jags left with two hurdles to cross

Lady Jags left with two hurdles to cross

Feb 25, 2022

GTT Super-6 knockout cricket tourney set for March 12 &13

GTT Super-6 knockout cricket tourney set for...

Feb 25, 2022

Guyana Women in Chess Community holds first interactive session

Guyana Women in Chess Community holds first...

Feb 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]