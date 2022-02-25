US-based man remanded for allegedly killing son-in-law

Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM
Feb 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Shurwayne Brandt, the suspect who allegedly disguised as a woman to kill his son-in-law was on Thursday remanded to prison until March 22, 2022.
Brandt is accused of murdering Leon Gittens, 25, on Friday, February 18, at a house located in East La Penitence, Georgetown. He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was charged with murder. He was arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
According to reports, Brandt was captured at the Eugene Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) two days after his son-in-law was killed. He was at the time waiting to board a plane to Barbados.
It is alleged that around midnight on Friday last a man dressed in a wig and dress intruded his daughter’s house located at East La Penitence. Gittens was reportedly sleeping over there with her at the time. Gittens was shot three times
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
