Region 4 man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – A 62-year-old man from Region Four, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died. This was reported by the Ministry of Health on Thursday which stated that the man had died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,216.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 19 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,7978. Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony yesterday in his daily COVID-19 update, disclosed that there has been a tremendous decrease in cases in February when compared to last month. He shared that last month saw a total of 20,293 new cases with 116 deaths while in February only 2,407 cases have been recorded thus far with 43 deaths. As reported on, the Minister along with other health officials had attributed the increase in cases in Guyana to the new easily transmissible variant, Omicron.

Though the cases seem to be on a decline, Minister Anthony still encourages citizens to be vigilant and adhere to the guidelines in place.

Further, the dashboard data shows that seven patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 52 persons are in institutional isolation, 712 in home isolation and six are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 60,811 recoveries have been recorded.