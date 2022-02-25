Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return of boxing

Feb 25, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Down on the canvas since the advent of COVID-19, amateur boxing is set to make a return this weekend, when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosts its Pepsi-sponsored Mike Parris National U-16 Boxing tournament.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle (right) and Seon Bristol (left) observe as the sponsorship is handed over by DDL’s Larry Wills to GBA’s first Vice President, Marissa Parris.

Set for the Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown, the event will see over 40 young boxers ‘punching’ things out for trophies and medals. Unfortunately, no fans would be allowed at the event due to set out Covid-19 directives.
Steve Ninvalle, the GBA president, said the hosting of the 11th edition of the grassroots championships, is the perfect way to see the return of boxing for the first time since February 15, 2020.
With the GBA shifting most of its attention to youth participants of the sport, Ninvalle said, “The nursery programme is the foundation for us and that is where we will be placing much of our emphasis this year and going forward. We think it is better if we have plans that can take us not just for tomorrow or the next week, but plans that will take us into the next five years and beyond.”
Ninvalle also lauded Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), for showing faith in the GBA through their Pepsi brand.
The GBA’s first Vice President, Marissa Parris reiterated Ninvalle’s sentiments while calling on DDL to continue their partnership in the years to come.
Meanwhile, DDL’s Brand Manager, Larry Wills, not only expressed Pepsi’s delight at their return as the tournament’s main sponsor but also pledged their continued support towards the development of Amateur boxing in Guyana.

 

