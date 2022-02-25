Match Ticket emerge champions at ECC dominoes

Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM
Feb 25, 2022 Sports
Match Ticket chalked 79 games to win the final of the Everest Cricket Club Mashramani dominoes competition which was contested on Wednesday at the club’s pavilion.
In a closely contested affair, Rockaway took the runner up spot with 73 games, while Wakenaam Masters placed third on 71 games.
Vijay Deonarine made 15 games, while Gavin Singh, Ronald Jaisingh and Ravi Narayan made 14 games each for the winners.
Sahadeo Hardaiow scored 13 games for Rockaway, while Hafeez Ali made 12 and Rudy Persaud contributed 10.
Nazeer Mohamed marked 17 games, Mohamed Sheriffudeen scored 13 and Oyono Sampson 12 for Wakenaam Masters.
The winning team collected a trophy and $50,000, runner up a trophy and $40,000 and Third place a trophy and $25,000. Mohamed was named the MVP. The competition was sponsored by V Net Communications, Rockaway Group of Companies, Trophy Stall, Joe Jagmohan, Anwar Rahaman, L. Mohabeer Cambio (Vick) and Rajace Auto. The cordinator was Linden Matthews.
