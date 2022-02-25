Man charged for beating ex-girlfriend who refused him sex

Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM
Feb 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A tearful labourer was on Thursday remanded to prison for allegedly brutally beating his ex-girlfriend with a 4×4 wood and a hockey stick after she refused to have sex with him.
The defendant, Fabian Crawford, 29, of Laing Avenue, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Crawford was not required to plead to the indictable felonious wounding charge, which was read to him. The charge alleges that between February 18, and 19, 2022, at Laing Avenue, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded his ex-girlfriend with intent to maim, disable or disfigure her.
According to information, the two had shared a relationship but it ended in January 2022, due to the fact that Crawford is reportedly abusive. On the January 18, 2022, Crawford reportedly destroyed his ex-girlfriend cellular phone. However, he requested to see her so that he can repay her for the phone that he had destroyed.
As such, the woman went to the defendant’s home where they talked and he subsequently asked her to have sex with him. She refused and this annoyed Crawford who then started to allegedly beat the woman with the wood and hockey stick.
A report was later lodged with the police and the defendant was arrested and charged for the offence. The Chief Magistrate remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to March 9, 2022.
The woman appeared in court today and marks of violence are visible on her body – her left hand was also broken and was in a cast.
