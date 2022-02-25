Lawyer challenges adequacy of medical records in rape appeal

Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM
Feb 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Attorney -at- law, Dexter Todd is challenging the adequacy of the medical records provided by a doctor in a rape matter before the Guyana Appeal Court.
Todd is representing Colvin Norton who was convicted for raping a six-year-old girl, left in his care in August of 2013. Norton, who was 19 years-old at the time he allegedly committed the act, was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison for the rape following a trial in the Demerara High Court before Justice Jo Ann Barlow in 2018.
As part of the appeal to overturn his conviction and sentence, Norton‘s attorney has asked the court to examine the medical evidence that was used to convict him of the crime. The lawyer is contending among other things that the records were inadequate and that the jury was left to speculate and form their own opinion using the faulty information.
The lawyer submitted and presented arguments before the Appeal Court yesterday. The Appeal Court has concluded hearing the submissions for attorneys for the appellant as well as the State and is scheduled to provide a ruling in the matter next month.
Back in 2018, a mixed panel of jurors found Norton unanimously guilty of two counts of rape. The indictment is that on August 1, 2013 and August 6, 2013, respectively, Norton engaged in sexual penetration with the underage girl. According to the facts of the case, Norton was left to take care of the young girl and her siblings while there mother was out. After molesting the young child, Norton reportedly tried to silence her by telling her not to say anything to her mother, or he would kill both of them. The child feared for life but after a while she confided in someone about what had happened to her.
