Guyana also get invade!

Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM
Feb 25, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Nuff people wake up yesterday to de news dat Russia invade Ukraine. And nuff people like dem walking round shell-shocked, as if is Guyana get invade.
Well, Guyana also under occupation. Ukraine get invade militarily. Guyana get invade economically.
We gold in de hands of de Canadians, Chinese and Brazilians. We bauxite and manganese controlled by de Russians and de Chinese. De Chinese and Indian did trying to get a foothold in de timber industry.
De Americans, de British, de French, de Canadians done gat most of de oil blocks. And Trinidadian companies done set up shop in Guyana to provide oil-related services. And Uncle Sam companies coming in fuh leff dem mark in de oil and gas sector. Dem done gat most ah dem big contracts, leaving de crumbs fuh awe.
We banking sector dominated by a Trinidadian conglomerate. Dem controlling almost half of de financial sector. Suriname in we insurance industry and dem gat wan company hay wah meking strides in de automobile industry.
Guyanese like bread and roti. But de Flour Mill not locally owned. De two main local telephone companies owned by foreign companies.
We airline industry totally foreign. Caribbean Airlines and American Airlines running things. And de biggest supermarket in Guyana is part of a Trinidadian group.
So we economy done get invade. And we nah fighting back because we happy dat way. We more worried bout Ukraine dan we worry bout we own wealth.
Talk half. Leff half.
Feb 25, 2022Kaieteur News – Down on the canvas since the advent of COVID-19, amateur boxing is set to make a return this weekend, when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosts its Pepsi-sponsored Mike...
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I was a teenager during the age of the hippies. One of the pop songs that challenged the domination... more
Kaieteur News – When it comes to its energy projects, the government continues to sing the same tune repeatedly in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There has been a troubling development in relations between the U.S. and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]