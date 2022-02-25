Guyana also get invade!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nuff people wake up yesterday to de news dat Russia invade Ukraine. And nuff people like dem walking round shell-shocked, as if is Guyana get invade.

Well, Guyana also under occupation. Ukraine get invade militarily. Guyana get invade economically.

We gold in de hands of de Canadians, Chinese and Brazilians. We bauxite and manganese controlled by de Russians and de Chinese. De Chinese and Indian did trying to get a foothold in de timber industry.

De Americans, de British, de French, de Canadians done gat most of de oil blocks. And Trinidadian companies done set up shop in Guyana to provide oil-related services. And Uncle Sam companies coming in fuh leff dem mark in de oil and gas sector. Dem done gat most ah dem big contracts, leaving de crumbs fuh awe.

We banking sector dominated by a Trinidadian conglomerate. Dem controlling almost half of de financial sector. Suriname in we insurance industry and dem gat wan company hay wah meking strides in de automobile industry.

Guyanese like bread and roti. But de Flour Mill not locally owned. De two main local telephone companies owned by foreign companies.

We airline industry totally foreign. Caribbean Airlines and American Airlines running things. And de biggest supermarket in Guyana is part of a Trinidadian group.

So we economy done get invade. And we nah fighting back because we happy dat way. We more worried bout Ukraine dan we worry bout we own wealth.

Talk half. Leff half.