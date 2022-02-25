Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Day 1 of Russia-Ukraine war

Feb 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News 
· Russian forces moved quickly across Ukrainian territory on several different fronts, with gunfire, explosions and aerial combat reported across the country, including near the capital of Kyiv
· Ukrainian officials say 57 of their citizens have been killed and 169 wounded
· Fighting broke out at key locations, including an airfield near the capital that was seized by Russian troops and which Ukrainian forces claim to have re-taken
· Russian forces, however, took control of Chernobyl, site of the 1986 nuclear disaster and a place that remains radioactive to this day – prompting significant concern from international nuclear watchdogs
· Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to continue fighting, saying that “a new iron curtain” is falling into place – and his job is to make sure his country remains on the western side
· Western nations have stepped up financial sanctions on Russia’s banks and high-ranking officials, with the US cutting off high-tech exports to Russia – but Nato nations will not send troops to Ukraine
· Meanwhile, anti-war protests and demonstrations in support of Ukraine have been held in cities across Europe – and also in Russia, despite a crackdown that has resulted in more than 700 arrests
· Amid all the fighting, the United Nations estimates that more than 100,000 people have already fled their homes, and border guards at neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, and Moldova have seen migrant families arrive (BBC News)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return of boxing

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return of boxing

Feb 25, 2022

Kaieteur News – Down on the canvas since the advent of COVID-19, amateur boxing is set to make a return this weekend, when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosts its Pepsi-sponsored Mike...
Read More
“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Feb 25, 2022

Match Ticket emerge champions at ECC dominoes

Match Ticket emerge champions at ECC dominoes

Feb 25, 2022

Lady Jags left with two hurdles to cross

Lady Jags left with two hurdles to cross

Feb 25, 2022

GTT Super-6 knockout cricket tourney set for March 12 &13

GTT Super-6 knockout cricket tourney set for...

Feb 25, 2022

Guyana Women in Chess Community holds first interactive session

Guyana Women in Chess Community holds first...

Feb 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]