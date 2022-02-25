“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Five U-15 E’bo Cricketers benefit

The five players, who were identified, were recently selected to represent Essequibo in the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board inter county U15 tournament and for the first time in many years, matches will be played in all three counties.

Anil Beharry, who along with Kishan Das, initiated the Project, contacted the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) through the GCB’s WhatsApp group and its President Deleep Singh identified the five players: Ian Kanhai, Viendra Pooran, Rondell Singh, Hemanti Sukhdeo and Jadish Sahadeo, who each received a pair of cricket shoes.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $40,000 cash, two trophies, eleven cricket boots, fifteen pairs of batting pads, fifteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves, eighteen thigh pads, one wicket keeping pad, one arm guard and four cricket bags.

To date, twenty-eight young players from the counties of Guyana have already benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, nine bats, six pairs of bowling shoes, six pairs of batting pads and six pairs of batting gloves. In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon along with Leguan and Wakenaam benefitted from one box or red cricket balls each.

This project accepts all Cricket related items, used or new and will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

We want to say thanks to Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Daniel Sadeo, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Trophies and Awards and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana.

Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.