Caricom, OAS condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine

Kaieteur News – Joining world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has called for the immediate and complete withdrawal of the military presence and cessation of any further actions that may intensify the current perilous situation in that country.

US and Western leaders have pledged harsh sanctions, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urging the West to ban Russia from the SWIFT international payments system. Putin noted that Russia remained part of the global economic system, but warned of further “restrictions” to the Russian economy and called for business to work “in solidarity” with the government. “It seems to me that our partners should understand this and not set themselves the task of pushing us out of this system,” Putin said. “Nevertheless, for political reasons, these restrictions will happen.”

Russian forces early Thursday launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine, with its military attacking the country from the north, east and south. In its statement Caricom said the recognition by The Russian Federation of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk represents a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. “The hostilities against Ukraine go counter to the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state and the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, which are the bedrock of this Community,” the regional bloc said. “CARICOM maintains that the principles of universal respect and adherence to these norms and principles of international law are fundamental to the maintenance of the international system and global peace and security. CARICOM calls on all parties involved to urgently embark on intensified diplomatic dialogue to immediately de-escalate hostilities and work towards a sustainable peace,” the statement added.

For its part, the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) also condemns the invasion of Ukraine and calls for an immediate cessation of the hostilities. “Russian aggression constitutes a crime against international peace. The armed attack perpetrated against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is reprehensible and constitutes a very serious act in violation of international law. Aggression has been defined as the “supreme international crime” and it undoubtedly constitutes an attack against the peace and security of humanity, as well as civilized relations between States,” the OAS said.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Peace Council (GPC) in a statement said it notes with deep concern recent grave developments in the Russia/Ukraine crisis. “The crises was further exacerbated with the birthing and recognition by Russia of the Luhansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic as ‘independent states’ within the national borders of the State of Ukraine;

The GPC has learnt with alarm that the Russian authorities authorised a military operation in the Donbas Region. The operation has been roundly condemned by members of the United Nations Security Council. The GPC deeply regrets the step taken by Russia and the shelling of Ukrainian military bases and installations which may result in the loss of lives.”

“The GPC, wishes to state that notwithstanding the national security concerns expressed by Russia, its intrusion by military means in Ukrainian national territory constitutes a gross violation of the Ukraine’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty as well as a violation of the United Nations Charter. The GPC stands on its record in being opposed to military intervention in violation of a country’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty as was the case with Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus in 1974, Britain’s invasion of the Malvinas in 1982, Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990, and the allied forces invasion in Iraq and Libya in 2003 and 2011 respectively.”

The GPC said it has learnt with dismay, reports about serious human right violations against Russian citizens in the Donbas Region which Russia claims they were called upon to protect and defend. “The GPC has noted that within a three week time frame, four meetings of the United Nations Security Council and one meeting of the General Assembly were convened to find a peaceful solution to the on-going Russia/Ukraine crisis. In this regard, the GPC supports unequivocally the appeal to the President of Russia by the UN Secretary General to “give peace a chance” and for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory. The GPC has taken note of the mounting condemnation by members of the UN of Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, political independence and sovereignty and has noted with interest the loud call for a diplomatic solution aimed at bringing about lasting peace and security in Europe,” the statement added. The GPC said it welcomes the call by members of the UN for all parties in the conflict to exercise restraint and for every effort to be made by diplomatic means to resolve the security concerns of all the parties and for the de-escalation of the crises. “The GPC joins with peace and freedom loving peoples around the world is supporting the call for an end to the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and for the prevention of any further escalation and extension of the conflict onto the European theatre. “The GPC expresses its full support to the call for the parties concerned to return to the negotiating table with a view to settling their differences by diplomatic means and to find a lasting and durable solution to the crises and its genesis taking into consideration in the security concerns of Russia and Ukraine.”