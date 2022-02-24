Unlicenced driver dies in three-vehicle smash-up at Schoonord

Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old man died Wednesday morning in a horrific accident on the Schoonord Access Road, West Bank Demerara.

Dead is Joseph Charles an unlicenced driver of Lot 55, Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, Georgetown. Police said ranks in Regional Division #3 reported that the fatal accident occurred about 08:30 hrs. involving motor lorry, GWW 4927 driven by Ivan Mitchell, 41, of Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara and motorcar, PVV 4804 driven by Charles. Alex Saul 23 years, of Land of Canaan EBD was an occupant of the car. Another vehicle, PZZ 513 owned and driven by Steve Gulani was also involved in the crash.

According to the police report, motor lorry GWW 4927 was proceeding north along the western side of the Schoonord road while motorcar, PVV 4804 was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the said road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of his car and collided to the right side front of the lorry, spun around and collided with motorcar, PZZ 513.

As a result of the impact the driver of motorcar PVV 4804, Charles and the occupant, Saul suffered injuries about their bodies. They were taken from the motorcar with the assistance from ranks of the La Grange Fire Service in an unconscious condition and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. They were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced Charles dead on arrival while Saul was treated and admitted as a patient to the Emergency Unit of the said hospital suffering from a fractured left hip and leg and is now in a stable condition.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at the West Demerara Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. At the accident scene, a breathalyzer test was carried out on Mitchell, but there was no trace of alcohol in his breath. A notice of intended prosecution has been served as further enquiries are in progress.