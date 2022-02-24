Latest update February 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Unlicenced driver dies in three-vehicle smash-up at Schoonord

Feb 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old man died Wednesday morning in a horrific accident on the Schoonord Access Road, West Bank Demerara.

The ill-fated vehicles involved in the accident

Dead is Joseph Charles an unlicenced driver of Lot 55, Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, Georgetown. Police said ranks in Regional Division #3 reported that the fatal accident occurred about 08:30 hrs. involving motor lorry, GWW 4927 driven by Ivan Mitchell, 41, of Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara and motorcar, PVV 4804 driven by Charles. Alex Saul 23 years, of Land of Canaan EBD was an occupant of the car. Another vehicle, PZZ 513 owned and driven by Steve Gulani was also involved in the crash.
According to the police report, motor lorry GWW 4927 was proceeding north along the western side of the Schoonord road while motorcar, PVV 4804 was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the said road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of his car and collided to the right side front of the lorry, spun around and collided with motorcar, PZZ 513.
As a result of the impact the driver of motorcar PVV 4804, Charles and the occupant, Saul suffered injuries about their bodies. They were taken from the motorcar with the assistance from ranks of the La Grange Fire Service in an unconscious condition and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. They were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced Charles dead on arrival while Saul was treated and admitted as a patient to the Emergency Unit of the said hospital suffering from a fractured left hip and leg and is now in a stable condition.
The body of the deceased is presently lying at the West Demerara Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. At the accident scene, a breathalyzer test was carried out on Mitchell, but there was no trace of alcohol in his breath. A notice of intended prosecution has been served as further enquiries are in progress.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana team wings out on March 1

Guyana team wings out on March 1

Feb 24, 2022

62nd Caribbean Table Tennis Championships… Kaieteur News – The Guyanese team of seven, which was selected to attend the 62nd edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Havana,...
Read More
‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’…Star Sports supports project

‘Cricket gear for young and promising...

Feb 23, 2022

AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and Tyndall make qualifying standards

AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and...

Feb 23, 2022

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with FACC 10 laps event around NA

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with...

Feb 23, 2022

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win over E/Coast

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win...

Feb 23, 2022

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off today at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off...

Feb 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]