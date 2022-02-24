Two dildo moments: A look at Guyana’s Freudian psychology

Kaieteur News – A parliamentarian’s dildo comment was indefensible. He knew it thus he apologised. But the dildo moment has tremendous implications for understanding the psychology of this nation.

The dildo moment offers researchers a gold mine in trying to comprehend the corrugated minds this nation has produced. In terms of etiquette and responsible parliamentary behaviour, the dildo remark is wrong. But when the comparative context is used, the dildo utterance cannot produce consequences that could destroy this nation.

In fact, the dildo emanation is an unpleasant out-of-place thing that we may see again from inside and outside of parliament and life will go on. But life cannot go on, and will stop if we do not modernize our psychology and rid our minds of Freudian nastiness which is overflowing.

Let us use the comparative context and judge the Freudian minds of some Guyanese who objected to the dildo moment. During the ongoing attempts to rig the election last year, a senior public official, in his capacity as a representative of the Minister of Public Security, made a public utterance with no subtlety and diplomacy in relation to the then UK High Commissioner. The remark was in the form of an accusation about the envoy and a young lady.

The usual suspects uttered not even half of a sentence on what the official (who is also a parliamentarian) did which was unprecedented and obnoxious. The reason why the usual suspects pounced on the parliamentarian and not the official has to do with barefaced political, racial bias. In September 2020, something happened that made the dildo comment look totally harmless.

In fact, comparatively speaking, the dildo controversy was indeed harmless. It is interesting and hilarious to note that the official referred to the parliamentarian as a nasty fellow for the dildo insult. One needs to ask the official if he could be described as a nasty fellow for what he said in 2020 about the British High Commissioner. Nasty is the opposite adjective to clean. When the official was a city councillor, he donned a garment in public with the words, “Captain Clean”.

Two officials, who at the time were senior government functionaries, went to Cotton Tree and used inflammatory language that had implications for the destruction of the country. Once more, Indians evoked memories of senseless violence being committed against them the past 60 years.

The people who were silent on what the two officials did but found their voice on the dildo moment revealed in graphic ways their Freudian minds, on which is etched on the walls that Indian people are not in the same high category of other ethnic communities.

In the anti-Indian mayhem that followed the oral delivery of these two officials, there was a sad case in which hooligans, robbers and violent mobs surrounded a teenager and her grandmother and mauled and robbed them.

The usual suspects said not one word. This was no dildo moment. This was no unsavoury exchange in parliament. This was the attempt to recreate the anti-Indian violence of the early 1960s. The teenager wrote about her ordeal and she is forgotten. We must not forget her. She lives in New York and can be located. On the second anniversary, September of this year, of her traumatic experience, we need to invite her and allow her to talk about her feelings.

The dildo saga isn’t going to go away. In weeks to come, those who hate the PPP and prefer there not be Indians in the leadership of the government will keep the dildo flame burning. The usual suspects will naturally, I repeat naturally, ignore the acts committed by opposition MPs and their surrogates against the government and its Indian leaders and evade public comment on the nasty things that are said and done to governmental leaders.

A sitting member of parliament from the opposition was filmed describing a parliamentary employee as a house slave. Let’s use the comparative context again. Which is more deleterious to the social fabric of Guyana – an MP shouting across the aisle – “you need a dildo” and an MP using racial vocabulary against a parliamentary employee protecting the Mace?

One reads and hears all the time the constant refrain of Guyanese that we live in a deteriorating racially charged environment. We are constantly being advised to avoid racially insensitive language that can inflame. The dildo comment inflamed many but not the MP who abused the employee in racial terms. By the way, the dildo remark came at the same time that the ban on importation of sex toys was removed. That is another dildo moment.

