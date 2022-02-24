Two arrested for chopping Corentyne woman

Kaieteur News – Police in Berbice have arrested two persons for the assault of a Port Mourant, Berbice woman last week.

Amrita Singh of Free-yard, Port Mourant, Berbice, is currently nursing a chop to the head which she sustained during an attack in her village by two women on Sunday 20th February 2022. Police Commander of Regional Division Six, Boodnarine Persaud, disclosed that shortly after the incident, the persons accused of carrying out the attack were taken into police custody and are being prepared for court today 24th February 2022.

The entire incident was caught on video by an onlooker and shows Singh walking with her bicycle when a female rushed up to her and slapped her across the head.

The said female then grabbed unto Singh’s clothing and tugged her several times. A second female, armed with a cutlass, ran up to Singh and the other woman chopped Singh to the head. Singh was eventually taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where she received several stitches, was treated and sent away. Kaieteur News understands that the incident stems from an old grievance between the two parties.