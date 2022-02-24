The opposition’s extreme hypocritical response to Minister Dharamlall

Dear Editor,

As a supporter of the opposition coalition, please permit me to respond to the news of the, ‘Opposition’s motion seeking to expel Minister Dharamlall from Parliament.”

Minister Dharamlall used a single obscene word in an enclosed building, in response to heckling from members of the opposition. Members of the opposition and their social media surrogates, immediately seize on the Minister’s obscenity to instantly impugn his integrity and set about to ruin him.

Please contrast this Minister’s behaviour to Member of Parliament, Sherod Duncan. On a morning and night basis, and to an audience of thousands Mr. Duncan insults, denigrates and offends thousands…and this same opposition cheered him on. With uncontrolled glee and without criticism, Mr. Duncan regularly used words like “stink, dutty, wicked and evil” to describe the opposing party and their supporters. Many members of this party are partly responsible for paying Mr. Duncan’s handsome salary. When he used vile racial epithets like “trench crapos”, this same opposition and other Guyana human rights associations remained quiet.

Furthermore, sharply dressed in suit and tie Mr. Duncan while screaming “things tight, things tight” he then shamelessly proceeds to extol viewers to send in monetary donations.

Surely, to allay any concerns of rank hypocrisy and incompetence, this opposition needs first to clean their own house before they proceed to further embarrass themselves.

Respectively submitted,

Chitrakha Persaud