Latest update February 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The opposition’s extreme hypocritical response to Minister Dharamlall

Feb 24, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

As a supporter of the opposition coalition, please permit me to respond to the news of the, ‘Opposition’s motion seeking to expel Minister Dharamlall from Parliament.”
Minister Dharamlall used a single obscene word in an enclosed building, in response to heckling from members of the opposition. Members of the opposition and their social media surrogates, immediately seize on the Minister’s obscenity to instantly impugn his integrity and set about to ruin him.
Please contrast this Minister’s behaviour to Member of Parliament, Sherod Duncan. On a morning and night basis, and to an audience of thousands Mr. Duncan insults, denigrates and offends thousands…and this same opposition cheered him on. With uncontrolled glee and without criticism, Mr. Duncan regularly used words like “stink, dutty, wicked and evil” to describe the opposing party and their supporters. Many members of this party are partly responsible for paying Mr. Duncan’s handsome salary. When he used vile racial epithets like “trench crapos”, this same opposition and other Guyana human rights associations remained quiet.
Furthermore, sharply dressed in suit and tie Mr. Duncan while screaming “things tight, things tight” he then shamelessly proceeds to extol viewers to send in monetary donations.
Surely, to allay any concerns of rank hypocrisy and incompetence, this opposition needs first to clean their own house before they proceed to further embarrass themselves.

Respectively submitted,
Chitrakha Persaud

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana team wings out on March 1

Guyana team wings out on March 1

Feb 24, 2022

62nd Caribbean Table Tennis Championships… Kaieteur News – The Guyanese team of seven, which was selected to attend the 62nd edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Havana,...
Read More
‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’…Star Sports supports project

‘Cricket gear for young and promising...

Feb 23, 2022

AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and Tyndall make qualifying standards

AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and...

Feb 23, 2022

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with FACC 10 laps event around NA

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with...

Feb 23, 2022

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win over E/Coast

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win...

Feb 23, 2022

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off today at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off...

Feb 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]