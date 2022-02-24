The Guyana Police Force is more like a farce

Dear Editor,

What is new? What is surprising that the “Public trust in Police Force remains low,” as reported by the USAID, who also stated that the army continues to be held in high respect. The actual wording showed that “Most Guyanese have greater trust in the military or religious bodies than they do in the country’s Police Force, and this is according to a recent study conducted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Now for my response, and what I have to say relates to the Guyana Police Force.

First, it is common knowledge that “Public trust in the Police Force remains low in comparison to other institutions.” We do not need to even investigate this. If we were to, it will be shocking as to what has been normalised because of a defunct policing system in Guyana.

I dared many times, Mark Ramotar and Stan Gouveia, Heads of the Guyana Police Force’s Public Relations Department, to run sting operations, using their programme, “The Police and You,” aired on the Voice of Guyana every Tuesday, and they keep ignoring me. All I am asking is that uninformed police station be called, a report be made on any issue, say for example an on-going burglary, noise nuisance, or a seeming live murder, and I bet them the generic answer will be “We will inform or send the patrol; they are on the road right now.” This dismissal is so common-place, the public seldom calls, and that is why noise nuisance for example is where it is. It is normal, and unless one ‘grants favours’, police response remains a no-show.

How about the minibus culture? I am constantly being told that ‘loud music’ is illegal. I have reported this on numerous occasions only to be met by ‘you know how it goes.’ I mean added to the speeding, loud music is a hallmark of the minibus trade in Guyana. This has spread to privately owned vehicles, to the point where there are ‘loudness competitions’ across Guyana. Too many times, people’s lives, that is their sleep, study and health have been invaded by loud music from a vehicle. If it is a wedding, it goes on for days. Imagine a thing like noise, which cannot be hidden, is overwhelming our police force. I ask how will crime be solved, or arrests be made?

Let me close on a real note of concern. Our police force has been totally emasculated by virtue of some strange happenings. A speeding or otherwise violating vehicle is stopped, and the driver makes a call and gives his phone to the police, a conversation ensues, and the driver goes off. For no ‘rhyme or reason,’ the police toot signals of all sorts, and bully their way through traffic. I have a feeling the officers are hurrying for meals from some kind citizen.

Personally, I have given up on the police force. Reason: I am biding my time, and out I go. Many are just like me.

Yours truly,

P. Mann