New fire station at Wales to cost $68M

Kaieteur News – A new fire station at Wales, West Bank Demerara, is estimated to cost some $68.5 million.

The announcement of a fire station in that area was first made by Senior Minister with the responsibility of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh back in January when he noted during the reading of Budget 2022 that some $47.9 billon was allocated to the Ministry of Home Affairs to boost public safety and security.

Tapping into its budgetary allocation, the ministry is now inviting contractors to execute the construction of this new facility. In a public notice it noted that bidding for this project will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) Procedures, specified in the Procurement Act 2003, and is open to all bidders subject to provisions of Section 3 (Eligible countries) of the bid document.

It should be noted that this project will form part of the $508 million that was allotted to the GFS in this year’s budget, which goes towards its infrastructure.

During his presentation, Dr Singh stated that the money would facilitate continued works at the GFS headquarters at D’Urban Park, located on Homestretch Avenue. Also a fire station at Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara, a fire Station at Wales on the West Bank of Demerara and for facilities (conference room and general stores) at the New Amsterdam Fire Station. Kaieteur News understands that the construction of the washroom and staircase at the Central Fire Station also forms part of the $508 million.

Already a contract for the new headquarters has been awarded to Mohamed Enterprise to the tune of $614 million and for the Ogle Fire Station. That contract was awarded to Singh and Son Construction on December 31, 2021 to the tune of $76,343,119. The Fire Service was boosted also with an additional $49.1million for repairs and maintenance of fire stations countrywide. Bids for the Wales Fire Station project will be opened on March, 15 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), which is located at the Ministry of Finance office.