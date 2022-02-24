More bills for Guyana

…as Exxon searches for more oil in Stabroek Block at Lukanani Well

Kaieteur News – Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—is forging ahead with its planned drilling campaign for the year. This time, targeting more oil at its Lukanani-1 well in the lucrative Stabroek Block.

This was confirmed by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), which in a Public Notice yesterday noted that the activity commenced on Monday last and is expected to be completed by May 15.

That well, according to MARAD is being spud by its contracted drill ship, the Noble Tom Madden.

According to the Notice, the activity is being undertaken 105.5 nautical miles from the coast of Guyana and covers an area of one square kilometer or 0.29 nautical mile squared.

As such, all mariners have since been cautioned to stay clear of the 24 support vessels being employed in addition to the drill site and ship.

The Lukanani-1 Well forms part of ExxonMobil’s subsidiary’s plans to, by the end of 2025, spud some 52 wells across the Stabroek and Canje Blocks during a five year period, having begun an aggressive campaign in late December 2020.

According to the schedule of exploration activities for the company for the Stabroek Block, the company is currently engaged in an aggressive 25 well exploration campaign that begun back in June of last year. That drilling campaign is expected to last until the end of 2025.

This is in addition to a separate 12 well campaign that had begun back in December 2020 in the Stabroek Block and ended earlier this year.

Additionally, the US super major is also gearing for a 12 well campaign in the Canjie Block.

An application for Environmental Authorisation has since been submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the 12 Well Exploration and Appraisal (E&A) Drilling Programme in Canje Block, Offshore Guyana.

ExxonMobil back in 2020 said publicly that it had identified considerable undrilled potential of more than 50 leads in the blocks it operates in Guyana’s offshore Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The oil major has also announced plans to do more drilling in prospects targeted in the Kaieteur Blocks.

Only recently, during the recently concluded International Energy Conference and Expo, ExxonMobil Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Darren Woods, lauded the unprecedented achievements in Guyana.

With this in mind, he told conference delegates that the oil company was still to explore in a significant portion of its concessions that could lead to further discoveries beyond the more than 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent that would mean future development opportunities.

The ExxonMobil boss was adamant “people need access to energy including the energy resolution right here in Guyana; as people become more prosperous the need for energy will increase” and expressed the sentiment of a long future ahead in Guyana.