Guyana team wings out on March 1

62nd Caribbean Table Tennis Championships…

Kaieteur News – The Guyanese team of seven, which was selected to attend the 62nd edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Havana, Cuba from March 3 – 8, has confirmed their flight, with departure scheduled for March 1.

The team was named following Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) National Championships held a few weeks ago and had to be confirmed to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on or before February 28.

Natalie Cummings, Priscilla Greaves and of course the female National champ, Chelsea Edghill were the females named, while the Men shortlisted were Christopher Franklin, Jonathan Van Lange and Shemar Britton.

According to the GTTA President, Godfrey Munroe, “For the last remaining days before the team travels what we want to do is ensure that we bring the team together in terms of the members to engage in fine tuning type preparation sessions, and this will include match simulation, mental preparation and tactical simulation data preparation.”

Munroe also disclosed that they have formulated training schedules for the team that feature day and night sessions and the major goal is to maximize those sessions doing service drills, reception practice and a lot of tactical elements.

The tournament which will include eight Caribbean powerhouses will grant a ticket to attend the upcoming, Pan American Championship in October and the 2023 Individual World Championship.

“This would be a good litmus test to see where this team stands. You know, coming off of 2019 was the last time this crew and championship was played and this event has the possibility to be a qualification event for Commonwealth Games and other ranking positions,” the President stated.

“I think it heightens the stakes for us to really push out and ensure that the team participates in one dimension and also that the team does its best. We’re happy to have them participate to make an assessment of where we are as we move forward and develop in advancing our performance and trajectory,” he opined