Govt. to spend $37M to rehabilitate, extend three schools in Berbice

Latest update February 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Government is looking to spend some $37, 256,147 million for the rehabilitation and extension to three schools in Berbice.
The schools are: Bush Lot Secondary, Rosignol Primary and Waterloo Nursery schools. In an invitation to tender, which was published in the Wednesday’s edition of Kaieteur News, it was noted that major rehabilitation works will be done on the Bush Lot Secondary school and the Rosignol Primary school at $12,317,694 and $12,362,218 respectively, while extension works will be done on the Waterloo Nursery school at an estimated cost of $12,576,235.
Tender documents can be obtained from the office of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Region No. 5, at Forth Wellington, Berbice for a non-refundable fee of $2,500. Tenders must be placed in separate plain sealed envelopes, bearing no identity of the bidder but the work being tendered for. The document must be addressed to The Chairman of the Regional Procurement & Tender Administration Board, Region Five, Forth Wellington, West Coast Berbice and be deposited in the tender box at the office of the RDC. This must be done no later than 09:00hrs on March 14, 2022.
Valid certificates of compliances from the Guyana Revenue Authority and the National Insurance Scheme must accompany the Standard bidding documents. It must be noted that when a contractor is tendering in the name of a company, the National Insurance Scheme Compliance must reflect the name of the company or as an Employer. In the 2022 national budget, a sum of $6.6 billion was allocated towards the construction, rehabilitation, maintenance and extension of educational facilities in many areas throughout the country.
