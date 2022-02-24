Latest update February 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De smoother de road de faster we go!

Feb 24, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Y’all remember when dem public road was full ah potholes? When it used to tek dem minibus almost two hours to drive from Georgetown to Timehri. And dat was when dem never had so much traffic.
Dem potholes used to be big and deep. One time a hire car driver had on he radio. He drop in one ah dem potholes pun Main Street and de radio change station.
But dem use to have some bigger potholes on de East Bank Berbice public road. Dem was more like manholes. Yuh use to believe dat was a volcano erupt and leff a hollow space.
One time a minibus drop in one ah dem potholes and de driver get fling to de back seat. When he ketch he self, he think he was a passenger; hustling fuh pay de conductor.
Y’all remember all de damage dem potholes used to cause? It use to carry yuh shocks, destroy yuh steering end and bendup yuh tyres and rims.
Now we gat smooth road and we getting mo accidents, deaths and damage. Dem cars flying pun de four lane highway. Yuh does want know if is airstrip rather dan a road.
Nowadays is not yuh shocks, steering ends and wheel rims dat getting damage, is de body and engine getting damage when dem cars crash.
It mek dem boys think is best dem road bin leff with dem potholes. It woulda slow down some ah dem drivers.
Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana team wings out on March 1

Guyana team wings out on March 1

Feb 24, 2022

62nd Caribbean Table Tennis Championships… Kaieteur News – The Guyanese team of seven, which was selected to attend the 62nd edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Havana,...
Read More
‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’…Star Sports supports project

‘Cricket gear for young and promising...

Feb 23, 2022

AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and Tyndall make qualifying standards

AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and...

Feb 23, 2022

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with FACC 10 laps event around NA

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with...

Feb 23, 2022

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win over E/Coast

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win...

Feb 23, 2022

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off today at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off...

Feb 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]