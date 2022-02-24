De smoother de road de faster we go!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Y’all remember when dem public road was full ah potholes? When it used to tek dem minibus almost two hours to drive from Georgetown to Timehri. And dat was when dem never had so much traffic.

Dem potholes used to be big and deep. One time a hire car driver had on he radio. He drop in one ah dem potholes pun Main Street and de radio change station.

But dem use to have some bigger potholes on de East Bank Berbice public road. Dem was more like manholes. Yuh use to believe dat was a volcano erupt and leff a hollow space.

One time a minibus drop in one ah dem potholes and de driver get fling to de back seat. When he ketch he self, he think he was a passenger; hustling fuh pay de conductor.

Y’all remember all de damage dem potholes used to cause? It use to carry yuh shocks, destroy yuh steering end and bendup yuh tyres and rims.

Now we gat smooth road and we getting mo accidents, deaths and damage. Dem cars flying pun de four lane highway. Yuh does want know if is airstrip rather dan a road.

Nowadays is not yuh shocks, steering ends and wheel rims dat getting damage, is de body and engine getting damage when dem cars crash.

It mek dem boys think is best dem road bin leff with dem potholes. It woulda slow down some ah dem drivers.

Talk half. Leff half.