Colourful display at Republic Day flag-raising ceremony

Kaieteur News – The 52nd Republic Anniversary Flag raising Ceremony at Parliament building on Tuesday night could not be stopped by the threat of rain and those in attendance were treated to a mixture of the Guyanese culture and some fireworks.

Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson told Kaieteur News that several weeks of intense planning was put into the event and indeed it was reflected in the colourful and breathtaking performance that kept invitees from the diplomatic corps glued. The dignitaries, both foreign and local showed up early to the event. The ceremony commenced exactly at 22:00hrs with the joint services ranks marching from Brickdam into Parliament building. Guests were treated to performances from the Ministry of Culture’s Children Choir, dances from the National Dance Company, spoken word Poetry by Daniela Araujo, Quanisha and Mark Luke Edwards. This was followed with a piece done by Sean Sobers with Euphoria and the National Dance Company and complimented with a brief display from the mixed drummers, Fire Breathers and Masqueraders.

There were also performances from Karissa Couchman & Riverside Angels, Abel Stokes & Candace Fields, local artistes Cush who performed Moco Moco, Samuel Medas, Nekita, Calvin Burnette and Diana Chapman. After the appetizing dances and colourful presentation portraying the diversity of Guyana’s culture from its six ethnic groups, the Golden Arrowhead was hoisted before the sky was painted with colours from fireworks. The curtains were pulled 15 minutes after midnight then the rains came.

Ramson, told this newspaper, after the ceremony, that his ministry hopes to unite Guyana through such events by showcasing young Guyanese talent and blending all the cultures from the six different races to bring harmony.