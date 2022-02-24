Latest update February 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brazilian businessman found murdered at Eteringbang

Feb 24, 2022 News

the Eteringbang Landing at Cuyuni River Region Seven.

Kaieteur News has learnt that a Brazilian businessman was on Wednesday morning found with his hands bound, and a pick axe sticking out from his head at the Eteringbang Landing, located along the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
It is believed that the man was brutally murdered during the wee hours of Wednesday. Police have since confirmed that the foreign national was indeed found dead. The police could not provide further details. Kaieteur News will bring more as the story develops.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana team wings out on March 1

Guyana team wings out on March 1

Feb 24, 2022

62nd Caribbean Table Tennis Championships… Kaieteur News – The Guyanese team of seven, which was selected to attend the 62nd edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Havana,...
Read More
‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’…Star Sports supports project

‘Cricket gear for young and promising...

Feb 23, 2022

AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and Tyndall make qualifying standards

AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and...

Feb 23, 2022

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with FACC 10 laps event around NA

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with...

Feb 23, 2022

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win over E/Coast

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win...

Feb 23, 2022

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off today at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off...

Feb 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]