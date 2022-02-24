Brazilian businessman found murdered at Eteringbang

Kaieteur News has learnt that a Brazilian businessman was on Wednesday morning found with his hands bound, and a pick axe sticking out from his head at the Eteringbang Landing, located along the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

It is believed that the man was brutally murdered during the wee hours of Wednesday. Police have since confirmed that the foreign national was indeed found dead. The police could not provide further details. Kaieteur News will bring more as the story develops.