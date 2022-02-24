10 persons in COVID-19 ICU, 33 new cases recorded

Latest update February 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that 10 patients are presently admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 33 new cases of the infections were recorded.
The Ministry stated that in the last 24-hour period they have recorded 33 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,779. Out of that, a total of 33,873 persons are women while 28,906 are men.
Its dashboard data shows that 57 persons are in institutional isolation, 779 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, the Ministry has recorded a total of 60,718 recovery cases.
