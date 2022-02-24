Latest update February 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

10 persons in COVID-19 ICU, 33 new cases recorded

Feb 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that 10 patients are presently admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 33 new cases of the infections were recorded.
The Ministry stated that in the last 24-hour period they have recorded 33 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,779. Out of that, a total of 33,873 persons are women while 28,906 are men.
Its dashboard data shows that 57 persons are in institutional isolation, 779 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, the Ministry has recorded a total of 60,718 recovery cases.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana team wings out on March 1

Guyana team wings out on March 1

Feb 24, 2022

62nd Caribbean Table Tennis Championships… Kaieteur News – The Guyanese team of seven, which was selected to attend the 62nd edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Havana,...
Read More
‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’…Star Sports supports project

‘Cricket gear for young and promising...

Feb 23, 2022

AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and Tyndall make qualifying standards

AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and...

Feb 23, 2022

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with FACC 10 laps event around NA

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with...

Feb 23, 2022

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win over E/Coast

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win...

Feb 23, 2022

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off today at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off...

Feb 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]