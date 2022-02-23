Wallace (6-15) spurs Queenstown to victory as Simons’ memorial tournament bowls off

Kaieteur News -Off-spinner Akeal Wallace grabbed 6-15 from four overs to inspire Queenstown to an empathic 65-run win over Aurora Knight Riders in the opening round of the Simons’ memorial 20-over tournament at Imam Bacchus ground, Affiance, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

His team raked up a sufficient 135-5 from the allocation of 20-overs and then helped bowl out the Riders for a paltry 70 in the 15th over.

In Queenstown’s innings, the consistent Carl Gilgeous hit a top-score of 47.

Across at Affiance ground, Reliance Hustlers Sports Club and the hosts were engaged in a tight tussle but the former emerged with a thrilling eight-run victory.

Hustlers tallied up a challenging 104-6 from the reduced 15-overs, while Affiance replied with 96-7 when the overs expired. The reduction of the overs was due to rain.

Mark Austin and former national youth player Nathan Persaud scored 21 and 20 respectively for the winner.

When Affiance batted, Eshwar Singh made 34 as pacer Ryan Shivamber claimed 2-19 from his maximum three overs.

And at the same venue, Rising Stars surged to a clinical 70-run win over Young Achievers. Rising Stars raced to 146 all out in the penultimate over and then dismissed Young Achievers for 76 in the 18th over.

Ex-Guyana youth batsman Latchman Rohit led the way for Rising Stars with an enterprising 32, while Rohan Ramdass scored a supportive 24.

At Reliance Sports Ground, the action was less intense there as New Opportunity Corps (NOC) got the better of United Warriors Sports Club (UWSC) by four wickets.

UWSC set up a competitive 138 for victory thanks to Zameer Ahmed who scored 63. Seamer David Williams grabbed 3-19 from his four overs, while NOC surpassed the target in the 15th over. Williams complemented a fine all-round display by hitting a to-score of 43.

In the other fixture, Golden Fleece whipped JC X1 by ten wickets.

The competition is set to continue on Sunday with another series of matches across the Coast at various venues.