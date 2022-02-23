Teen remanded for killing Venezuelan national

Kaieteur News –Nineteen-year-old Shivraj Jhaint, a labourer of Ivan Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged murder of a Venezuelan national.

Jhaint appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the indictable charge to him. He was not required to plead to the charge that alleges that on Saturday February 19, 2022, at Raghoo’s Sports Bar, at the Soesdyke Junction, EBD, he murdered Yocter Eduardo Gonsalves.

The defendant was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to April 12, 2022.

The police in a release on Monday said that Gonzalez was with his brother and some friends at the bar when Jhaint approached him and an altercation ensued.

During the fight, Jhaint reportedly stabbed Gonzalez to the right side of his chest after which he fell to the ground.

Police said that Gonzalez was then rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on the EBD where he was pronounced dead at 12:35am.

Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh who conducted a Post Mortem examination on Gonzales, concluded that the cause of death was as a result of the puncture wounds he received to his heart and lungs.

The release noted too that the quick action of the police ranks resulted in the apprehension of the suspect who has since been taken into custody