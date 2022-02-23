Latest update February 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen remanded for killing Venezuelan national

Feb 23, 2022 News

Kaieteur News –Nineteen-year-old Shivraj Jhaint, a labourer of Ivan Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged murder of a Venezuelan national.
Jhaint appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the indictable charge to him. He was not required to plead to the charge that alleges that on Saturday February 19, 2022, at Raghoo’s Sports Bar, at the Soesdyke Junction, EBD, he murdered Yocter Eduardo Gonsalves.
The defendant was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to April 12, 2022.
The police in a release on Monday said that Gonzalez was with his brother and some friends at the bar when Jhaint approached him and an altercation ensued.
During the fight, Jhaint reportedly stabbed Gonzalez to the right side of his chest after which he fell to the ground.
Police said that Gonzalez was then rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on the EBD where he was pronounced dead at 12:35am.
Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh who conducted a Post Mortem examination on Gonzales, concluded that the cause of death was as a result of the puncture wounds he received to his heart and lungs.
The release noted too that the quick action of the police ranks resulted in the apprehension of the suspect who has since been taken into custody

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’…Star Sports supports project

‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in...

Feb 23, 2022

Kaieteur News – Popular Sports Store, Star Sports Trophies and Awards of 28 Logwood, Enmore, East Coast, Demerara recently made a substantial contribution to “Cricket gear for young and...
Read More
AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and Tyndall make qualifying standards

AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and...

Feb 23, 2022

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with FACC 10 laps event around NA

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with...

Feb 23, 2022

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win over E/Coast

Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win...

Feb 23, 2022

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off today at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off...

Feb 23, 2022

Letter to the Editor GABF should have coaches, managers with know how to prepare teams for title defence

Letter to the Editor GABF should have coaches,...

Feb 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]