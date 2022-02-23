Teen remanded for killing Venezuelan national

Latest update February 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News –Nineteen-year-old Shivraj Jhaint, a labourer of Ivan Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged murder of a Venezuelan national.
Jhaint appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the indictable charge to him. He was not required to plead to the charge that alleges that on Saturday February 19, 2022, at Raghoo’s Sports Bar, at the Soesdyke Junction, EBD, he murdered Yocter Eduardo Gonsalves.
The defendant was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to April 12, 2022.
The police in a release on Monday said that Gonzalez was with his brother and some friends at the bar when Jhaint approached him and an altercation ensued.
During the fight, Jhaint reportedly stabbed Gonzalez to the right side of his chest after which he fell to the ground.
Police said that Gonzalez was then rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on the EBD where he was pronounced dead at 12:35am.
Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh who conducted a Post Mortem examination on Gonzales, concluded that the cause of death was as a result of the puncture wounds he received to his heart and lungs.
The release noted too that the quick action of the police ranks resulted in the apprehension of the suspect who has since been taken into custody
Feb 23, 2022Kaieteur News – Popular Sports Store, Star Sports Trophies and Awards of 28 Logwood, Enmore, East Coast, Demerara recently made a substantial contribution to “Cricket gear for young and...
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – This is my third column on what I believe is a miscarriage of justice. The other two columns were written... more
Kaieteur News -Off-spinner Akeal Wallace grabbed 6-15 from four overs to inspire Queenstown to an empathic 65-run win over... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There has been a troubling development in relations between the U.S. and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]