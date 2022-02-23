Taxi driver stabbed, robbed by bandits carrying baby

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver is now nursing stab wounds to his chest after his passengers carrying a baby, attacked and robbed him in his car on Monday night while passing Crane Housing Scheme on the West Coast of Coast Demerara (WCD).

The wounded taxi driver has since been identified as, Insaf Zakir, also known as Gaddaffi, 26, of Tuschen Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE). The incident occurred sometime around 23:10hrs.

Zakir recalled to investigators that he was plying his trade as a taxi driver at the Tuschen car park, when two men along with a woman carrying a baby, approached him for a trip to Best Village on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

The unsuspecting taxi driver agreed to take the job and they left. While driving past Crane Housing Scheme, the taxi driver said he was placed in a vice grip from the one of the men who was sitting behind the driver’s seat.

The individual then demanded that he hand over his money and other valuables.

According to Zakir, he managed to stop the car and tried to fight back but the man who was choking him, took out a knife and dealt him some stabs to his chest.

At this point, he decided to not resist the bandits any further, at which point, the other man grabbed his cellular phone worth some $48,000, before escaping by exiting the car together with the woman, still holding the infant and running away into the darkness.

He managed to call 911, the police responded promptly; they rescued him and he was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where doctors treated him and then referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He was admitted there and is said to be in a stable condition. Police are currently hunting the suspects.