Public Works Ministry set to spend over $400M on roads in Region 2

Kaieteur News – In kick starting its road projects for the year, the Ministry of Public Works is looking to spend just over $400 million from its share of Budget 2022, to facilitate the rehabilitation of a number of roads in areas such as Onderneeming, Dartmouth, Columbia, Affiance, Zorg, Suddie and Huis T’Dieren, communities that are located in Region Two.

This is according to a public notice issued by the Ministry, inviting contractors to do a number of rehabilitation road projects across the country.

As reported on, the Public Works Ministry was allotted a $76.7 billion budget this year and out of that, the sum of $15.2 billion goes towards the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.

In its recent invitation for bids, the Ministry intends to rehabilitate the Onderneeming access road at an estimated cost of $187,000,000, Hoppie Street, which is located in Dartmouth at an estimated cost of $69,000,000, Middle Walk Street which is located in Columbia at an estimated cost of $11,000,000, Mandir Street which is located in Affiance at an estimated cost of $61,000,000, 2nd Cross Street which is located in Zorg at an estimated cost of $11,000,000, Market Street in Suddie at an estimated cost of $16,000,000 and Maschabo Road which is located in Huis T’Dieren at a projected cost of $61,000,000.

Kaieteur News was told that the majority of these roads, which were rehabilitated some five to 10 years ago, are old and in a deplorable condition.

Speaking on the present condition of some of the roads that are scheduled to be fixed in his region, Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Humace Oodit noted that when upgraded, the new roads would bring great relief to residents living in those communities.

The Regional Vice Chairman said that presently the Market Street in Suddie, which is a busy area for commuters, is in a terrible state. The crush and run road, he noted, started to develop huge potholes over the years which have affected mainly vendors and shoppers in that area. He added that works on this road would have been done some four years ago.

Rehabilitation on the Onderneeming Access road, Oodit noted would be a great benefit for residents there, since the community is a sandy area. The sandy road will now be turned into a crush and run road for commuters, he highlighted. He said that the road leads to a farming community and, with the upgrade, not only tractors would be able to use it but other small vehicles that were affected due to its deplorable state would have access. Also, the Onderneeming access road runs adjacent to a number of housing schemes in that area, so when developed residents would be able to access them easily.

Another road improvement he shared, is the Maschabo Road, which is located in Huis T’Dieren. This road was made of sand and loam and with the new rehabilitation works, it would now become an asphaltic road.

“The Maschabo Road is in crush and run and now it is going to be done in asphalt. The road would benefit the entire Maschabo village, which is an Amerindian village, and farmers who do cattle rearing in Huis T’Dieren,” the Regional vice Chair commented.

According to him, these roads would have “given away” over the years due to weather and heavy vehicles that would utilise it, especially during the rainy weather.

Last year, the Ministry would have spent some $8.89 billion to build and rehabilitate communities and urban roads in Guyana.

The opening of the road projects is scheduled to take place on March 17, 2022 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office.