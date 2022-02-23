Latest update February 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Prayers alone don’t move mountains

Feb 23, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Deh gat persons in we country wah gat problems. Some serious problems. Is nuff sad story deh bout.
Nuff people need medical help overseas.
But dem can’t afford it and some ah dem does go pun social media and ask fuh help.
Dem does explain dem story and ask fuh lil help.
But wah does freak dem boys out is how some awe does react. Instead of saying how we gan help out with a few dollars, we does give more sympathy dan money. Nuff awe does seh how we get touched by wat happen and how we sorry fuh de persons involve. But instead of pushing we hands in we pockets, we does invoke prayers and blessings.
Now if prayers and blessings coulda cure some ah dem people wah asking fuh help, de problem would have done solve. If prayers and blessing coulda cure people, we would not need hospitals and doctors.
But de Creator does wan we tek action too. Prayers and blessing without action is going halfway only.
It remind dem boys bout de man wah bin praying every day fuh 25 years fuh win de lottery. He pray and pray till de drop down dead.
When he meet de Creator, he ask he, “I bin praying to you fuh 25 years fuh win de lottery. I served you faithfully and you did not answer my prayers.”
De Creator turn to he and seh, “At least yuh coulda buy a lottery ticket!”
Talk half. Leff half.

