No bidders to audit Cost Oil, Guyana’s share of profit

…as Govt. seeks consultant to design 8-floor Brickdam Police Station

Kaieteur News –An invitation by the Ministry of Natural Resources for bids for consultancy services for cost recovery audit validation of the Government of Guyana’s profit oil share has yielded no result, with no bidders submitting a proposal.

Bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) at which point in time it was disclosed that Government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, is seeking a consultant to design an eight-floor building which would facilitate the operations of the Brickdam Police Station.

The Brickdam Police Station was gutted by a fire in October 2021 which was caused by an act of arson.

In this year’s budget, the sum of $400M was allocated to the Ministry which would go towards the construction of the new complex.

In its public notice, the Ministry stated that bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding Procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

Bids for this project are scheduled to open on March 15, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Meanwhile, during the opening of tenders yesterday, the NPTAB received no bid for a cost recovery audit validation of the Government of Guyana’s profit oil share. This is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Natural Resources

Supply and delivery of two all-terrain vehicles

Supply and delivery of two double cabin pickups

Consultancy services for cost recovery audit validation of the Government of Guyana’s profit oil share

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Provision of pest control services

Guyana National Bureau of Standards

Procurement of three new vehicles

Ministry of Agriculture- Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals and Control Board

Supply and delivery of one new vehicle.

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Expression of interest (EOI)- Consultancy services for the preparation of detailed site investigation reports for Leguan

Guyana Water Inc. (GWI)

Supply and delivery of service connection materials

Supply and delivery of calcium hypochlorite (granular chlorine)

Ministry of Agriculture- National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)

Supply, delivery and installation of computer server with software and accessories for NAREI

Execution of geotechnical investigation along foreshores of Perth to Paradise Essequibo Coast, Region Two

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement of security services for the National Sport Commission

Procurement of security services for Regions, Three, Four and Six.