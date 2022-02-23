No bidders to audit Cost Oil, Guyana’s share of profit

Latest update February 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2022 News
…as Govt. seeks consultant to design 8-floor Brickdam Police Station
Kaieteur News –An invitation by the Ministry of Natural Resources for bids for consultancy services for cost recovery audit validation of the Government of Guyana’s profit oil share has yielded no result, with no bidders submitting a proposal.
Bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) at which point in time it was disclosed that Government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, is seeking a consultant to design an eight-floor building which would facilitate the operations of the Brickdam Police Station.
The Brickdam Police Station was gutted by a fire in October 2021 which was caused by an act of arson.
In this year’s budget, the sum of $400M was allocated to the Ministry which would go towards the construction of the new complex.
In its public notice, the Ministry stated that bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding Procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003.
Bids for this project are scheduled to open on March 15, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.
Meanwhile, during the opening of tenders yesterday, the NPTAB received no bid for a cost recovery audit validation of the Government of Guyana’s profit oil share. This is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Natural Resources
Supply and delivery of two all-terrain vehicles
Supply and delivery of two double cabin pickups
Consultancy services for cost recovery audit validation of the Government of Guyana’s profit oil share
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
Provision of pest control services
Guyana National Bureau of Standards
Procurement of three new vehicles
Ministry of Agriculture- Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals and Control Board
Supply and delivery of one new vehicle.
Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)
Expression of interest (EOI)- Consultancy services for the preparation of detailed site investigation reports for Leguan
Guyana Water Inc. (GWI)
Supply and delivery of service connection materials
Supply and delivery of calcium hypochlorite (granular chlorine)
Ministry of Agriculture- National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)
Supply, delivery and installation of computer server with software and accessories for NAREI
Execution of geotechnical investigation along foreshores of Perth to Paradise Essequibo Coast, Region Two
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Procurement of security services for the National Sport Commission
Procurement of security services for Regions, Three, Four and Six.
Feb 23, 2022Kaieteur News – Popular Sports Store, Star Sports Trophies and Awards of 28 Logwood, Enmore, East Coast, Demerara recently made a substantial contribution to “Cricket gear for young and...
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – This is my third column on what I believe is a miscarriage of justice. The other two columns were written... more
Kaieteur News -Off-spinner Akeal Wallace grabbed 6-15 from four overs to inspire Queenstown to an empathic 65-run win over... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There has been a troubling development in relations between the U.S. and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]