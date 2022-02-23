Ministry records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update February 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health, on Tuesday reported that two men from Region One, who contracted COVID-19, have died.
According to the Ministry, the fatalities are that of an 80-year-old and an 86-year-old who died on February 11 and 20 respectively.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,215.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 78 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,746.
The dashboard data shows that 10 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 63 persons in institutional isolation, 752 in home isolation and eight in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 60,706 persons have recovered from the virus.
