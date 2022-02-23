Latest update February 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Guyana our country our home, land of many waters will be celebrating its 52nd Republic on the 23rd February, 2022.
Guyana became a Republican country having its own cooperative on the 23rd February, 1970. There is also another name used for this day known as “Mashramani”. This holiday is the national day of Guyana and commemorates the “Birth of the Republic”.
However, the country was once ruled by the Dutch colonies that first established it and imported African slaves to work on sugar plantations. The British then took control, creating a single colony known as the British Guiana in 1831. Guyana achieved its Independence from the United Kingdom on 26th May, 1966 and declared itself a “Cooperative Republic” on 23rd February, 1970, abolishing its relationship with the British Monarchy, but remaining a member of the Commonwealth. Its heritage means Guyana is the only South American nation in which English is the official language.
Mashramani also known as “Mash “is the festival that celebrates Guyana becoming a republic. Every year since, this festival has been held on the 23rd of February. Parades, music, games, and cooking are all events that take place on that day. During that time, the Department of Culture Youth & Sport will have lots of different activities whereby schools (nursery, primary & secondary) would compete and win prizes; they even have adult competitions, such activities take over six weeks to cover.
For two years, Mash was done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic where limited amount of attendees were able to attend the events also having COVID -19 protocols in place. Persons had to be vaccinated and social distances were ensured.
As Guyana slowly returns to normalcy, Mashramani events heat up. Our mash theme for this year is “Mashramani 2022 resolute in building our one Guyana.” We would have had various events that already took place, this includes our: Junior Calypso & Soca Monarch, Adult Calypso Monarch, Adult Soca Monarch, Adult Chutney Monarch and Republic Bank Mash Steel Band Panaram. In the nights, during this time, Guyanese like to take part in what we call “Jovert”. This fete includes the use of coloured powder, water and alcohol.
Citizens turned out in their numbers last evening to observe the hoisting of the Golden Arrow Head, on Guyana’s 52nd Republic Anniversary, which was held at the Parliament building located in the heart of Georgetown.
Present at the flag raising ceremony were several government officials including, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his family.
Before the flag raising ceremony, there were cultural presentations done by several artistes who performed.
However, there would be no float parade this year. This mainly because the pandemic is still in its full effect and there would be no control over the spread of COVID-19.
It was said by the mash event coordinator that it was all thought out and budgeted. It was not said if this is the reason for some COVID-19 restrictions being lifted. Positive comments were made by citizens in light of the mash events taking place. Lots of support and appreciations were given.
Keep in mind that Mashramani is a time for celebration and having a good time. But whether vaccinated or not, you have the responsibility to weigh risks and benefits that is best for you. Social distancing and sanitizing is the still the safest engagement.
Happy Republic Day!!!

