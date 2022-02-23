Latest update February 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Martin Cheong to head up local SBM Office

Feb 23, 2022

Kaieteur News – Guyanese business and finance specialist Martin Cheong has been appointed to the post of General Manager of SBM Offshore Guyana.
The appointment is effective March 1, 2022. This is according to a statement by the company this past week, which noted that Cheong, “whose current role is Project Support Manager with SBM Offshore, had been based in the Netherlands and Brazil over the last year.”

According to the company, prior to joining SBM Offshore, he served as the Human Resource Manager at the GTM Group of Insurance Companies. He is said to also possess vast experience in finance and business support, having held senior positions in these fields for 19 years at the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) and the Bank of Nova Scotia.
Cheong is a certified Corporate Financial Planning and Services Professional, and the holder of a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of the West Indies (UWI).
“As a Guyanese, I am pleased to be given the opportunity to play a key role in a company that is integrally involved in the production of a resource that is expected to be transformative for my country. SBM Offshore is committed to utilizing and developing the skills of Guyanese—a drive that I am committed to supporting in my new capacity,” Cheong stated.
According to the SBM Offshore, Guyanese hold senior positions at the firm in Guyana and are an integral part of the company’s operations and noted that the Human Resource and Finance Department are both headed and completely staffed by Guyanese.
The company has also been recruiting and training technical personnel for its offshore operations.
General Manager, Francesco Prazzo, in making the announcement said, Cheong was being prepared for his new role for some time. “This is not something that was decided at the last moment because Martin was hired more than one year ago. We put him on an international journey, moving into different roles within SBM Offshore. We want to continue to be the employer of choice and social value creators in Guyana,” he stated.

 

