Man pleads guilty to killing boy, 13

Feb 23, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-six-year-old Kevin Sahoy, a mason of 64 Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of 13-year-old, Daveand Sanchar.

Dead, 13-year-old Daveand Sanchar

Sahoy was arraigned before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, in the Demerara High Court for murder.
He had denied that he murdered Daveand on August 14, 2016 at Plantain Walk, Triumph, ECD. However, he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. His sentencing was deferred to March 10, 2022.
While Sahoy is awaiting his sentencing, his co-accused, Raymond Wong, 34, of 110 Agriculture Road, Triumph, ECD, is waiting his trial.

Awaiting sentencing, Kevin Sahoy (left) and Raymond Wong.

The duo was jointly charged back in August 2016, for the murder of the teen.
It was reported that on the day in question, the 13-year-old was at a wedding house when he got into an argument with some men who were dancing with his aunt.
The teen became annoyed and subsequently left the wedding house for home. He later returned armed with a cutlass and an argument ensued between him and the men.
He was relieved of the cutlass, chopped to his head and beaten with a stick.
Daveand was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

 

