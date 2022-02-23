Latest update February 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Letter to the Editor GABF should have coaches, managers with know how to prepare teams for title defence

Feb 23, 2022 Sports

Dear Mr. Editor,
Guyana are the Defending Caribbean Basketball Champions and I think the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) should pick a squad of coaches and managers so these persons would know how to mentally prepare themselves for training to defend their title.
From experience, it’s harder when you are defending after playing unbeaten; all the teams will be coming hard on us. Now that Covid-19 is dropping around the Caribbean maybe FIBA and some countries may see it fit to host a tournament in a Bubble. Failing to prepare, is preparing to fail.
Players could do their personal training and not waiting for the day’s practice to begin. The players need as much practice as possible, because since the start of Covid-19 we have not played a 12-man team tournament in years.
I’m saying well done to the players, coaches and managers of that Championship Team.
Regards,
Dennis Clarke

