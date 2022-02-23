Letter to the Editor GABF should have coaches, managers with know how to prepare teams for title defence

Latest update February 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2022 Sports
Dear Mr. Editor,
Guyana are the Defending Caribbean Basketball Champions and I think the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) should pick a squad of coaches and managers so these persons would know how to mentally prepare themselves for training to defend their title.
From experience, it’s harder when you are defending after playing unbeaten; all the teams will be coming hard on us. Now that Covid-19 is dropping around the Caribbean maybe FIBA and some countries may see it fit to host a tournament in a Bubble. Failing to prepare, is preparing to fail.
Players could do their personal training and not waiting for the day’s practice to begin. The players need as much practice as possible, because since the start of Covid-19 we have not played a 12-man team tournament in years.
I’m saying well done to the players, coaches and managers of that Championship Team.
Regards,
Dennis Clarke
Feb 23, 2022Kaieteur News – Popular Sports Store, Star Sports Trophies and Awards of 28 Logwood, Enmore, East Coast, Demerara recently made a substantial contribution to “Cricket gear for young and...
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – This is my third column on what I believe is a miscarriage of justice. The other two columns were written... more
Kaieteur News -Off-spinner Akeal Wallace grabbed 6-15 from four overs to inspire Queenstown to an empathic 65-run win over... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There has been a troubling development in relations between the U.S. and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]