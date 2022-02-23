Kellman inks contract with Sporting Kansas II

Kaieteur News– Former Georgetown Football Club (GFC) midfielder, Curtez Kellman, has inked a deal with Sporting Kansas II.

The Alex Bunbury Sport and Academic Academy (ABSAA Inc) first shared the exciting news surrounding Guyana national player Curtez Kellman who had a successful tryout season with Sporting Kansas City (SKC) B team.

He is currently in the SKC II starting X1 squad and played his first preseason match on Sunday against Indy Eleven (USL Championship). And, by all accounts he had a great first half in that match which led to him being offered a pro-contract.

Speaking briefly to to Kaieteur Sport via social media, Kellman confirmed that he signed the deal yesterday and he was happy to be offered the opportunity, which he intends to grasp with both hands.