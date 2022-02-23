Kellman inks contract with Sporting Kansas II

Latest update February 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News– Former Georgetown Football Club (GFC) midfielder, Curtez Kellman, has inked a deal with Sporting Kansas II.
The Alex Bunbury Sport and Academic Academy (ABSAA Inc) first shared the exciting news surrounding Guyana national player Curtez Kellman who had a successful tryout season with Sporting Kansas City (SKC) B team.
He is currently in the SKC II starting X1 squad and played his first preseason match on Sunday against Indy Eleven (USL Championship). And, by all accounts he had a great first half in that match which led to him being offered a pro-contract.
Speaking briefly to to Kaieteur Sport via social media, Kellman confirmed that he signed the deal yesterday and he was happy to be offered the opportunity, which he intends to grasp with both hands.
Feb 23, 2022Kaieteur News – Popular Sports Store, Star Sports Trophies and Awards of 28 Logwood, Enmore, East Coast, Demerara recently made a substantial contribution to “Cricket gear for young and...
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – This is my third column on what I believe is a miscarriage of justice. The other two columns were written... more
Kaieteur News -Off-spinner Akeal Wallace grabbed 6-15 from four overs to inspire Queenstown to an empathic 65-run win over... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There has been a troubling development in relations between the U.S. and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]