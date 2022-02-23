Henry (6-4) & Silas (60) powers GT to win over E/Coast

DCB’s Premiere Insurance U-15 Inter-Ass 50-over cricket…

By Sean Devers

Georgetown registered an emphatic 119-run victory over East Coast at MYO ground in the opening round of the five-team Demerara Cricket B

oard’s Premiere Insurance U-15 Inter-Association 50-over cricket tournament yesterday.

East Coast were bowled out for 66 in 38.2 overs in reply to Georgetown’s 185 all out in 45.3 overs.

The City side’s victory was spearheaded by an accomplished 60 by the left handed Kishan Silas from 138 balls, decorated with nine fours a six and fine spell of left-arm spin bowling from Brandon Henry who bagged 6-4 to claim the Man-of-the-Match Award.

While the batting of the East Coast team was disappointing with only opener Munish Outar (13) and

Aaron Kissoon (10) getting into double figures on a good batting track and small outfield, the work of 12-year-old Enmore off-spinner Mikel Sharma, who took 6-23 was impressive.

Sharma bowled Silas, who benefitted from several chances, with the City side on 160-7 before bowling Reyaz Latif to be on a hat-trick.

Asked to bat by East Coast, Silas shared in three useful partnerships; he added 30 for the second wicket with Emanuel Lewis (11) after opener Lomar Seecharran was dis

missed by Alonzo Ramsingh for a duck at 7-1.

Silas put together 44 for the third with Dave Mohabir who hit a solid 19 and a further 55 with Peter Khan who m

ade a carefully constructed 13.

After Silas, who reached 50 from 124 balls with seven fours and a six, was bowled by the impressive Sharma, fast bowling all-rounder Shane Prince m

ade 19 and got into double figures as GT were aided by 50 extras with 34 of them being wides.

The East Coast batsmen never offered prolonged resistance and after Prince, running and bowling with some pace, knocked out the stumps of Gopaul Ramchand for a duck with just

five runs on the board only Outar and Kissoon offered token resistance before they were both removed by Henry.

The action continues today when Guyana celebrates its 52nd Republic Anniversary with Mashramani with GT playing East Bank at MYO and East Coast facing-off with the debutants Upper Demerara at Enmore.