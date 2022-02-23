Latest update February 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Cycle season in Berbice rides off on Sunday with FACC 10 laps event around NA

Feb 23, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News- The cycling season for 2022 in Berbice is set to ride off this Sunday, February 27th, when the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of New Amsterdam, Berbice stages its season opening event around the town of New Amsterdam.

Crystal Cummings, Funeral Director of the Arokium Funeral Home, presents a cheque for the event to FACC President and race coordinator Randolph Roberts.

The event is expected to pedal off at 09:00hrs in front of the Rainbow Bar on Republic Road. The riders will then proceed along Republic Road, left into Coburg Street, left onto Main Road into Stanleytown, left into Tacama Turn unto Republic Road for 10 laps.
The event is for cyclist from Regions 5 and 6 and is being sponsored by a number of business entities including a number of Funeral Homes including Arokium, Anthony, Jerrick and Dexter among others entities.
A simple presentation ceremony was done for the event at the Arokium Funeral Home in New Amsterdam. Crystal Cummings, Funeral Director of the home, presented a cheque to FACC President and race coordinator, Randolph Roberts.
A number of prizes and other incentives will be up for grabs including the first four finishers, the first three veterans and the first junior. There are also eight prime prizes up for the taking.
The event will be coordinated by cycling coach Randolph Roberts with assistance from other members of the FACC executive committee.
Roberts took the opportunity to thank all the sponsors who assisted the club during the past year, especially the sponsors of this event. He also used the opportunity to seek their support for the coming year. He had special words of thanks for the Guyana Police Force over the years. (Samuel Whyte)

