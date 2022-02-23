‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’…Star Sports supports project

Kaieteur News – Popular Sports Store, Star Sports Trophies and Awards of 28 Logwood, Enmore, East Coast, Demerara recently made a substantial contribution to “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” project.

The Sports Store, which is owned by Former National Wicketkeeper/ Batsman Sheik Mohamed is the agent for major brands and provides the highest quality of cricket equipment and other sports. The Sports Store also sells trophies, plaques, gift items and engraving etc.

At a simple ceremony done recently, three pairs of batting pads, 1 pair of wicketkeeping pads, eight cricket shoes and seventeen thigh pads were handed over by Sheik Mohamed to Anil Beharry, a partner of the project.

Mohamed said that he is impressed with the work and the noble intentions of the initiative and is committed to continue his support. Beharry in response, thanked Mohamed for his generous contributions to the project which was conceptualized in partnership with Kishan Das of the USA. He promised to help and develop as many young players as possible in Guyana.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $40,000 cash, two trophies, eleven cricket boots, fifteen pairs of batting pads, fifteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves, eighteen thigh pads, one wicket keeping pad, one arm guard and four cricket bags.

To date, twenty-three young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon, Georgetown, the East Canje, East Coast, Berbice and Upper Corentyne area have already benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, nine bats, one pair of bowling shoes, six pairs of batting pads and six pairs of batting gloves. In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees also received one box of red balls each.

This project is a joint initiative by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry. Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

Beharry and Das take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall and Cricket Equipment Guyana.

More distribution will be done as soon as the gear is available.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.