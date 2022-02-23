AG 2nd Carifta Trials.. Horatio, Roberts and Tyndall make qualifying standards

Kaieteur News- Athletics Guyana held their second Caribbean Free Trade Association (Carifta) trials last weekend at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, and three youths took full advantage of the opportunity and registered qualifying marks for this year’s regional youth showpiece that will be contested in the Land of Wood & Water; Jamaica.

The athletes that have now qualified are Shamar Horatio, Javon Roberts and Wesley Tyndall.

Horatio of Ramos James Athletics Club clocked a blistering 21.41s in the boys’ under-20 200m race which he won ahead of Ezekiel Newton of Bladen Hall (22.10s) and Osrick Pellew of Ruralites (22.25s). Horatio’s timing was nine hundredths of a second faster than the 21.50-second qualifying mark, with a +2.1

Roberts, who trains with Running Braves, also snuck in within the qualifying mark, this time it was the boys’ under-16 800m. Roberts was chasing the 2-minute q

ualifying mark and he had his coaches on their feet in the race where he ran 1 minute 59.53 seconds to win ahead of Timothy France (Ruralites) and his clubmate Jahiel Shortt. Horatio also made the qualifying (10.55) time in the 100m with a performance that clocked 10.54s but wind assistance was +2.3.

In field events, Tyndall made a big spread in the long-jump pit, clearing the qualifying mark of 7.10m en route to winning the boys’ under-20 event. The Running Braves athlete leapt 7.30m but, the wind assistance read +2.2.