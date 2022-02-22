Latest update February 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Venezuelan man dies after being stabbed during argument

Feb 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A night out with friends ended tragically for a 29-year-old Venezuelan man, who was stabbed during an argument, which eventually led to his death. The incident took place on Saturday evening around 21:50hrs at the Raghoo Sports Bar at the Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara.

The Raghoo bar where Gonzalez was stabbed

In an interview with Kaieteur News, the owner of the bar Ramwattie Raghoo revealed that at the time when she was about to close the bar for the night, a strange man approached her and asked if she heard of what transpired outside.
The woman immediately went to investigate and saw the victim, Yocter Eduardo Gonzalez lying on the ground with a stab wound to his chest. The shop owner immediately called the police and Gonzalez was taken to the hospital.
The police in a release on Monday noted that Gonzalez was with his brother and some friends at the bar when the suspect approached him and an altercation ensued.
During the fight, the suspect reportedly stabbed Gonzalez to his right side chest which led to him falling to the ground. Police said that Gonzalez was then rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on the East Bank of Demerara where he was pronounced dead at 12:35am.
The release noted too that the quick action of the police ranks resulted in the apprehension of the suspect who has since been taken into custody. A file has since been prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice, this publication was told.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Team Wreckers win; dedicates it to late Anil Persaud

Team Wreckers win; dedicates it to late Anil Persaud

Feb 22, 2022

GMR&SC-SI&C Endurance C/Ships… Kaieteur News – The first round of the Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SI&C) Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) endurance...
Read More
Linden comes out on top!

Linden comes out on top!

Feb 22, 2022

Police, Everest claim first innings points before rain ruins play

Police, Everest claim first innings points before...

Feb 22, 2022

Madray, Duncan and Persaud emerge Champions

Madray, Duncan and Persaud emerge Champions

Feb 22, 2022

Barbados govern points table after 2 rounds, Guyana sits fourth

Barbados govern points table after 2 rounds,...

Feb 22, 2022

BCB fulfills commitment to assist sub associations to honour youths

BCB fulfills commitment to assist sub...

Feb 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]