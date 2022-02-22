Venezuelan man dies after being stabbed during argument

Kaieteur News – A night out with friends ended tragically for a 29-year-old Venezuelan man, who was stabbed during an argument, which eventually led to his death. The incident took place on Saturday evening around 21:50hrs at the Raghoo Sports Bar at the Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, the owner of the bar Ramwattie Raghoo revealed that at the time when she was about to close the bar for the night, a strange man approached her and asked if she heard of what transpired outside.

The woman immediately went to investigate and saw the victim, Yocter Eduardo Gonzalez lying on the ground with a stab wound to his chest. The shop owner immediately called the police and Gonzalez was taken to the hospital.

The police in a release on Monday noted that Gonzalez was with his brother and some friends at the bar when the suspect approached him and an altercation ensued.

During the fight, the suspect reportedly stabbed Gonzalez to his right side chest which led to him falling to the ground. Police said that Gonzalez was then rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on the East Bank of Demerara where he was pronounced dead at 12:35am.

The release noted too that the quick action of the police ranks resulted in the apprehension of the suspect who has since been taken into custody. A file has since been prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice, this publication was told.