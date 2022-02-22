Vanita Willie crowned Chutney Queen

Kaieteur News – Sensational Vanita Willie, in the early Monday morning hours won the title of Chutney Queen at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport annual Chutney Monarch Competition.

Willie secure this victory after performing her vibrant and essence-filled song “Live in Harmony” at the packed Providence National Stadium

Securing second place were Bunty Singh and Vicadi Singh, both of whom delivered outstanding performances. The aspiring Sonia Singh was given the title of best newcomer.

This year’s exhilarating competition was hosted by WR Reaz and the backup band was Shakti Strings led by Avinash Roopchan.

In an interview with this newspaper, Bunty, one of the second place winners, said that the competition overall was exciting. He stated that he was satisfied with the outcome of the competition, as it was expected.

“Vanita had a good song when it comes to originality and being creative,” he said about the first place winner and lead singer of his band.

Bunty further stated that the competition was filled with songs that have good meaning and a lesson to society, and this is what Chutney songs are about.