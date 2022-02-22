Latest update February 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vanita Willie crowned Chutney Queen

Feb 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Sensational Vanita Willie, in the early Monday morning hours won the title of Chutney Queen at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport annual Chutney Monarch Competition.

Chutney Queen, Vanita Willie performing at the competition

Willie secure this victory after performing her vibrant and essence-filled song “Live in Harmony” at the packed Providence National Stadium
Securing second place were Bunty Singh and Vicadi Singh, both of whom delivered outstanding performances. The aspiring Sonia Singh was given the title of best newcomer.
This year’s exhilarating competition was hosted by WR Reaz and the backup band was Shakti Strings led by Avinash Roopchan.
In an interview with this newspaper, Bunty, one of the second place winners, said that the competition overall was exciting. He stated that he was satisfied with the outcome of the competition, as it was expected.
“Vanita had a good song when it comes to originality and being creative,” he said about the first place winner and lead singer of his band.
Bunty further stated that the competition was filled with songs that have good meaning and a lesson to society, and this is what Chutney songs are about.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Team Wreckers win; dedicates it to late Anil Persaud

Team Wreckers win; dedicates it to late Anil Persaud

Feb 22, 2022

GMR&SC-SI&C Endurance C/Ships… Kaieteur News – The first round of the Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SI&C) Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) endurance...
Read More
Linden comes out on top!

Linden comes out on top!

Feb 22, 2022

Police, Everest claim first innings points before rain ruins play

Police, Everest claim first innings points before...

Feb 22, 2022

Madray, Duncan and Persaud emerge Champions

Madray, Duncan and Persaud emerge Champions

Feb 22, 2022

Barbados govern points table after 2 rounds, Guyana sits fourth

Barbados govern points table after 2 rounds,...

Feb 22, 2022

BCB fulfills commitment to assist sub associations to honour youths

BCB fulfills commitment to assist sub...

Feb 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]