Team Wreckers win; dedicates it to late Anil Persaud

GMR&SC-SI&C Endurance C/Ships…

Kaieteur News – The first round of the Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SI&C) Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) endurance race meet got off to a flying start on Sunday with Team Wreckers continuing their half decade dominance in the event by winning yet another overall trophy, in the event that returned to the three-hour format for the first time in many years.

An astonishing 35 cars lined up on the grid for the 1 start and when the dust settled, it was the

Team Wreckers squad of Anand Ramchand and Adrian Fernandes that emerged champions, completing a total of 116 laps, one more than the team of Sean Bacchus.

Both cars were a part of the 1501-1600CC class.

Speaking after the event, Fernandes said, “I am dedicating this win to the late Anil Persaud.

Despite him being from another team he always helped where he could have before and even on race day. To his family and friends, we dedicate this win.”

The Team Wreckers’ car, which is also under the sponsorship of AJM and Vitality Inc., had a tense battle with Shan Seejatan and Nyron Maraj, all three completing 108 laps with ten minutes remaining.

However, both Seejatan and Maraj suffered mechanical issues which caused them to pit and eventually fall behind, both men still completing the three hour event.

In the 0-1500CC class of things, Narendra Mangar took the top spot after completing 112 laps ahead of Naresh Alves (109 laps) and Troy Muir (101) in that order while Mohamed Roshandin (103) laps finished behind Fernandes and Bacchus in the 1501-1600 class.

In the 1601 – 2000cc class, Richard Hamid of Team First class completed 114 laps ahead of Ryan Rahman (107 laps) and Bishram Rajaram (28) laps.

Zafeer Khan finished third in the unlimited class with 93 laps behind Seejattan (second with 111 laps) and Maraj (first with 114 laps). Seejattan with a 1:22.480 was the fastest lap of the day. GMR&SC President Rameez Mohamed commended the participants for ensuring that all the COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.

“I also want to thank all the marshals and volunteers for today’s (Sunday’s) event. We could not have pulled it off without you and moving ahead with our 2022 plan, it is integral that we have your support,” he said. “Our next proposed event is a circuit race planned for March but that is subject to the approval of the National Board of Health and COVID Task force but I feel we have done a good job today in adhering to the no spectator and other rules set out by the task force were followed.” He added that the club will return to the task force to seek permission for that event.

