Police, Everest claim first innings points before rain ruins play

Kaieteur News – Police and Everest CC grabbed first innings points before rain put an end to both matches on Sunday as Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament continued.

At Eve Leary, Diplomats were bowled out for 100 in reply to Police first innings score of 170. Rockey Hutson grabbed 6-11 and Kevin Christian 3-30. When play was halted, Police were 75-2, batting a second time, enjoying a lead of 145. Paul Tyndell made 32 and Christian 17.

Christian top scored for Police in their first innings with 60 while Trevor Benn made 21, Ameer Mohamed 17, Kyle Michael 15 and Paul Tyndall 14. Michael McAlmont grabbed 5-34 while Rickford Mohamed claimed 3-27.

At Everest, Bel Air were bowled out for 88, in response to the host first innings score of 252-5 declared. No play was possible in the second innings.

Ronaldo Renee struck 82 for Everest while Troy Gonsalves scored 55, Usherdeva Balgobin made 52 not out and Dwayne Adams 44. M. Jeenarine took two wickets.