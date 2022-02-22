Latest update February 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police, Everest claim first innings points before rain ruins play

Feb 22, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Police and Everest CC grabbed first innings points before rain put an end to both matches on Sunday as Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament continued.

Ronaldo Renee

Rockey Hutson

At Eve Leary, Diplomats were bowled out for 100 in reply to Police first innings score of 170. Rockey Hutson grabbed 6-11 and Kevin Christian 3-30. When play was halted, Police were 75-2, batting a second time, enjoying a lead of 145. Paul Tyndell made 32 and Christian 17.
Christian top scored for Police in their first innings with 60 while Trevor Benn made 21, Ameer Mohamed 17, Kyle Michael 15 and Paul Tyndall 14. Michael McAlmont grabbed 5-34 while Rickford Mohamed claimed 3-27.
At Everest, Bel Air were bowled out for 88, in response to the host first innings score of 252-5 declared. No play was possible in the second innings.
Ronaldo Renee struck 82 for Everest while Troy Gonsalves scored 55, Usherdeva Balgobin made 52 not out and Dwayne Adams 44. M. Jeenarine took two wickets.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Team Wreckers win; dedicates it to late Anil Persaud

Team Wreckers win; dedicates it to late Anil Persaud

Feb 22, 2022

GMR&SC-SI&C Endurance C/Ships… Kaieteur News – The first round of the Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SI&C) Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) endurance...
Read More
Linden comes out on top!

Linden comes out on top!

Feb 22, 2022

Police, Everest claim first innings points before rain ruins play

Police, Everest claim first innings points before...

Feb 22, 2022

Madray, Duncan and Persaud emerge Champions

Madray, Duncan and Persaud emerge Champions

Feb 22, 2022

Barbados govern points table after 2 rounds, Guyana sits fourth

Barbados govern points table after 2 rounds,...

Feb 22, 2022

BCB fulfills commitment to assist sub associations to honour youths

BCB fulfills commitment to assist sub...

Feb 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]