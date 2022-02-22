One killed, another injured in Berbice car crash

– two others injured in separate accident

Kaieteur News – An accident which occurred on Main Street, New Amsterdam at approximately 00:38hrs has resulted in the death of a poultry farmer and injury to another.

Dead is the driver of motor car, PHH 9366, Raul Victor, 38, of Lot 97 Percy Smyth Street, No. 2 Village, East Canje, Berbice.

The injured person, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, has been identified as Mario Ramacindo, 23, of Lot 19 Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice.

Kaieteur News was informed that PHH 9366 was proceeding south along Main Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, reportedly at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided with the western side of the sturdy concrete base of the New Amsterdam arch.

As a result of the impact, the driver and occupant received injuries about their bodies and were taken out from the vehicle by police ranks. They were both rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in an unconscious state.

The driver was pronounced dead on arrival while the occupant was treated and admitted in the emergency unit with a fractured hip.

His condition is regarded as stable and the body of the deceased is presently at the New Amsterdam Hospital awaiting a post-morterm examination.

Meanwhile, at approximately 22:00hrs Sunday, a man lost control of his car and crashed into the Big B’s Fast Food Restaurant on Main Street, New Amsterdam.

As a result of the impact, the entire glass front of the business was shattered and two persons, who were dining, were injured. Several others escaped unhurt. The driver, who is not the owner of the car, fled the scene.

Police have since detained the owner of the car and impounded the vehicle.