Latest update February 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man pleads guilty to killing Multiplex Mall owner during robbery

Feb 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – After spending six years on remand for murder, Fazeel Bacchus, 27, of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, on Monday pleaded guilty to killing the proprietor of the Regent Multiplex Mall, Ganesh Ramlall called ‘Boyo’.

Murdered, Ganesh Ramlall called ‘Boyo’

Bacchus was arraigned before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall in the Demerara High Court for murder. The incident occurred on July 5, 2015, at Ramlall’s Lot C La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara home, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.
Attorneys-at-law Konyo Sandiford and Narissa Leander were granted a fiat to prosecute the matter on behalf of the State by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, while Bacchus is represented by attorney-at-law Mark Conway.

Fazeel Bacchus.

Bacchus pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and his sentencing was deferred to Thursday February 24, 2022.
While Bacchus is awaiting sentencing, his co-accused, Lennox ‘Soldier Man’ Roberts, 32, of 2279 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and Kurt ‘Banana’ Erskine, 35, of 285 Section ‘C’, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, are presently on remand – awaiting trial.
According to reports, Ramlall was reportedly shot seven times about the body after bandits attacked his home. The 48-year-old businessman is reported to have just returned home from a barbecue, when he was accosted by four men who shot him to the head and chest before relieving him of jewelry and a wallet before escaping.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Team Wreckers win; dedicates it to late Anil Persaud

Team Wreckers win; dedicates it to late Anil Persaud

Feb 22, 2022

GMR&SC-SI&C Endurance C/Ships… Kaieteur News – The first round of the Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SI&C) Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) endurance...
Read More
Linden comes out on top!

Linden comes out on top!

Feb 22, 2022

Police, Everest claim first innings points before rain ruins play

Police, Everest claim first innings points before...

Feb 22, 2022

Madray, Duncan and Persaud emerge Champions

Madray, Duncan and Persaud emerge Champions

Feb 22, 2022

Barbados govern points table after 2 rounds, Guyana sits fourth

Barbados govern points table after 2 rounds,...

Feb 22, 2022

BCB fulfills commitment to assist sub associations to honour youths

BCB fulfills commitment to assist sub...

Feb 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]