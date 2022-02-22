Man pleads guilty to killing Multiplex Mall owner during robbery

Kaieteur News – After spending six years on remand for murder, Fazeel Bacchus, 27, of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, on Monday pleaded guilty to killing the proprietor of the Regent Multiplex Mall, Ganesh Ramlall called ‘Boyo’.

Bacchus was arraigned before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall in the Demerara High Court for murder. The incident occurred on July 5, 2015, at Ramlall’s Lot C La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara home, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Attorneys-at-law Konyo Sandiford and Narissa Leander were granted a fiat to prosecute the matter on behalf of the State by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, while Bacchus is represented by attorney-at-law Mark Conway.

Bacchus pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and his sentencing was deferred to Thursday February 24, 2022.

While Bacchus is awaiting sentencing, his co-accused, Lennox ‘Soldier Man’ Roberts, 32, of 2279 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and Kurt ‘Banana’ Erskine, 35, of 285 Section ‘C’, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, are presently on remand – awaiting trial.

According to reports, Ramlall was reportedly shot seven times about the body after bandits attacked his home. The 48-year-old businessman is reported to have just returned home from a barbecue, when he was accosted by four men who shot him to the head and chest before relieving him of jewelry and a wallet before escaping.