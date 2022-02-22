Latest update February 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Madray, Duncan and Persaud emerge Champions

Feb 22, 2022 Sports

Seven Seas Indoor Archery Championships…

Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana’s Seven Seas Indoor Championship finally unraveled at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) on Woolford Avenue, as the two-night competition saw Samira Duncan, Umasankar Madray and Jeewanram Persaud reign supreme in their respective categories.

The top finishers pose with their accolades at the conclusion of the Seven Seas Indoor Archery Championships.

The event that took place last week began on February 15 with the Ranking rounds to determine which archers qualified for the elimination shootout on February 17. The keenly awaited 18-metre Indoor Championship for men and women of all ages featured the Recurve and Barebow categories.
On Thursday evening in the female Recurve competition, Samira Duncan finished first to win the gold medal, while Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon had to settle for the second place.
The men’s division was heavily contested but Umasankar Madray emerged victorious, while Jeewanram Persaud finished second to take the silver medal and Fabian Ramdatt came in third to cop the bronze medal.
For the Barebow men’s competition, Persaud bettered his earlier performance to secure gold ahead of Nicholas Hing who was second and bronze medalist Sean Duncan.
The competition was successfully conducted under supervision of the Director of Shooting, Ryan McKinnon and the competition’s committee, along with the Chair of the Judges that included Robert Singh and his team of nationally certified judges.
Archery Guyana also took the basic step to host the competition under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Female Gold Medalist Samira Duncan in the presence of the Seven Seas representative.

The annual tournament that was sponsored by Seven Seas had their archers fully hydrated, compliments of Oasis Water.
Seven Seas, the major sponsor, has been around for generations becoming a household name over half a century ago. Its products are the culmination of a continuous, rigorous, and intense research and development processes resulting in formulations that are known for their excellent quality and high standards.
Seven Seas products help families live their #TRUE AGE through their range of products built on the science of OMEGA-3. In this regard, the branded masks and special packages presented to the respective winners were deeply appreciated by Archery Guyana.
Also made available to participants and spectators at the event was Guyana Beverages Inc’s new Sports Drink, Altitude, which contains sodium, potassium and magnesium and comes in 3 flavours – Fruit Punch, Grape and Blue Frost. This product offered the participants the ability to replace electrolytes lost through sweat.
Archery Guyana wishes to express their gratitude to the Management of Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc. and all the other partners who played a crucial role to assist in the successful staging of the event.
Meanwhile, as the association focuses on the development of the sport, their next competition scheduled is the Outdoor Championships which is set for Sunday, March 6, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

 

 

