Linden comes out on top!

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic…

Kaieteur News – A star-studded team ‘Linden’ from Region 10 took home the spoils when the well-attended and organised second Rawle Toney 3X3 Basketball Classic concluded on Sunday Night at the Burnham Hard Court.

The team comprised players from Kwakwani inclusive of tournament MVP Shelroy Thomas and National Skipper Stanton Rose along with Harold Adams of Victory Valley.

In the final, Linden narrowly got past Royals 8-7 to hoist the Andrew Ifill Championship trophy and the $300,000 cash prize.

Organiser, Rawle Toney, thanked all of the fans and sponsors for their contribution in making the tournament a success and pledged that the third edition will be bigger and better.

Present at the event was head of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Mike Singh, who expressed pleasure with the organisation of the event. However, he highlighted one pitfall of basketball in Guyana, and he made a promise to lobby for an indoor facility from the state before his tenure concludes.

The tournament was made possible with the support of Magic City, John Fernandes Limited, Team Mohamed’s, Modern Building Solutions, Medicine Chest, Mackeson, Guyana Lottery Company, Trophy Stall, Hennessy, FireSide Grill, Bush Cook, Stuff, MVP Sports, FK Sports, Shi Oil, Brother’s Security, The Muse Bar, Pressy’s Gift Shop, Cigar and Cognac, and 94.1 Boom FM, Fireside Grill N Chill and E-Networks.