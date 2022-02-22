Government leaders engaging in crimes against society, humanity

Kaieteur News – We caution upfront that our position today is going to be sharp and unsparing. Neither leaders nor their supporters will like it. But hard truths must be faced, with the closest watch kept on frankness and reasonableness with what hangs over the heads of Guyanese, stares at them in their faces. When we examine critically, but cleanly, what the leaders in this PPP/C Government inflict upon the citizens, including their own faithful people, their works are nothing less than criminal, the record of countless continuing crimes against this society, against humanity.

Today’s government leaders had severe problems when they were in the opposition ranks with the nightmare oil deal that the coalition government signed on behalf of Guyanese. That also was a crime by itself. It was considered such an inexcusable wickedness laced with the destructive for Guyanese that the Opposition PPP/C, and its leaders, were all over it, and relentless in emphasising its massive shortcomings. PPP/C opposition bigshots were on the right track back then, but have since faltered, slipped, dodged, hidden, deceived, and beat the hastiest of retreats from their previously harsh and powerful words and postures.

But now that the PPP/C opposition is in the seat of government, and its leaders have full control over the reins of power, both government and its leaders are paralysed. The general consensus and rampant perceptions are that they have compromised themselves in some terrible way, which leaves them helpless and useless to the interests of this nation. It is because they have either sold out and taken huge buyouts from the oil companies, or they lack the ethics, or they don’t have the courage and strength and necessary competence to stand up to the oil powers. The leading one more than any other, to get what was originally due, and is now overdue, to Guyanese. We believe that it is a combination of all those factors that have converted them into these pathetic figures making a lot of noise, and doing little else, besides making complete fools of themselves, which their deceptions cannot paper over.

What the leaders of this PPP/C Government do when they miss out on openings that come up to retable and renegotiate this devastating oil contract, is that they are guilty of committing financial crimes against this society. This is because they then become a party to the cheating and swindling of this nation of what is honestly, reasonably, fairly, and properly due to it. In addition, when the leaders of the current government distance themselves from reengaging Exxon leaders with a view to reengineering the elements that stick in the throats of the people (their craw, too) and sicken them, these PPP/C leaders of 2022 have declared war on Guyanese interests. They are guilty of perpetrating economic genocide on each and every citizen of Guyana, regardless of which segment of this country’s demographic they belong to. PPP/C leaders are purging the spirit, the present and the future potential of all Guyanese, but for a favoured few on the inside, and are as predatory and crooked as they are.

All Guyanese are savaged by the ongoing record compiled by this administration in the space of less than two short years. In that span, it has earned a well-deserved reputation for being the most corrupt, the weakest, most devious, and most dangerous set of leaders that we have ever had. This is more than a mouthful, because our history of government has been of 28 years of blight, then 23 years of plague, and now one year and more to come of the unprecedented and without equivalent in damaging distortions and national self-destruction. Even something as mandatory, meaningful, and protective as full insurance coverage in the instance of an oil spill is dismissed by today’s government leaders.

Further, the claim can be rightfully made that the crimes of this PPP/C Government leaders include working hard at cleansing Guyana of objectors, deviators, and those critical of its incomparable failures. Marginalisation, demonisation, and lawsuits are part of the oppressions heaped on those who disagree with leaders on their farces and follies, failures, and ongoing oil felonies. The crimes continue and couldn’t be concealed during the finished international oil conference.